Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off

Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
CELL PHONES
nextbigfuture.com

Samsung Targets Mass Production of 2nm by 2025 and 1.4 nm by 2027

Samsung has a new roadmap that targets mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025 and 1.4nm by 2027. TSMC is planning to start production of 2-nm chips in 2025. Intel Foundry Services (IFS) plans to offer its own GAA-based process at its 18-A node that’s equivalent to 2 nm by 2024.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

UP Element i12 Edge: Rugged mini-PC arrives based on Intel NUC 12 Compute Element

AAEON is well known for its mini-PCs, such as the UP 4000. Now, the company has previewed the UP Element i12 Edge, which it bases on the Intel NUC 12 Compute Element. According to AAEON, the device will be available with the Celeron 7305, Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, all 15 W processors from Intel's Alder Lake-U series. Additionally, the UP Element i12 Edge comes with 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, depending on the processor chosen.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals

Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23

Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it. But even though...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Multiple makers reveal their upcoming AMD B650 motherboards

Something to look forward to: As the official launch of B650 motherboards closes in, multiple manufacturers have begun to preview some of their upcoming models. Budget-oriented consumers can celebrate as the B650 boards start at a much more reasonable sub-$200 range. Last month, AMD officially released its new Zen 4...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027

Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA RTX Titan Ada: Four-slot and full AD102 graphics card shelved after melting PSUs

There have been rumours about an RTX 4090 Ti for a while, although NVIDIA has only announced the RTX 4090 and two versions of the RTX 4080 so far. Incidentally, the company is also thought to have the RTX 4070 in the pipeline, as we discussed yesterday. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have been told information about a new RTX Titan, dubbed the RTX Titan Ada.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

PC makers continue to struggle with declining shipments

In a nutshell: Shipments of traditional PCs continued their downward trajectory in the third quarter. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report, global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the three-month period ending September 30, down 15 percent from the 87.3 million PCs that shipped during the same timeframe a year earlier.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Source code for Alder Lake BIOS was posted to GitHub

In a nutshell: Apparent source code for Alder Lake BIOS has been shared online. It seems to have been leaked in its entirety at 5.9 GB uncompressed, possibly by someone working at a motherboard vendor, or accidentally by a Lenovo manufacturing partner. Some Twitter users seem to think that the...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects

Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
BUSINESS
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

