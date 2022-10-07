AAEON is well known for its mini-PCs, such as the UP 4000. Now, the company has previewed the UP Element i12 Edge, which it bases on the Intel NUC 12 Compute Element. According to AAEON, the device will be available with the Celeron 7305, Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, all 15 W processors from Intel's Alder Lake-U series. Additionally, the UP Element i12 Edge comes with 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, depending on the processor chosen.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO