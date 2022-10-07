Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
nextbigfuture.com
Samsung Targets Mass Production of 2nm by 2025 and 1.4 nm by 2027
Samsung has a new roadmap that targets mass production of 2nm process technology by 2025 and 1.4nm by 2027. TSMC is planning to start production of 2-nm chips in 2025. Intel Foundry Services (IFS) plans to offer its own GAA-based process at its 18-A node that’s equivalent to 2 nm by 2024.
notebookcheck.net
UP Element i12 Edge: Rugged mini-PC arrives based on Intel NUC 12 Compute Element
AAEON is well known for its mini-PCs, such as the UP 4000. Now, the company has previewed the UP Element i12 Edge, which it bases on the Intel NUC 12 Compute Element. According to AAEON, the device will be available with the Celeron 7305, Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U and Core i7-1255U, all 15 W processors from Intel's Alder Lake-U series. Additionally, the UP Element i12 Edge comes with 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, depending on the processor chosen.
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
TechCrunch
Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals
Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
Phone Arena
Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23
Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it. But even though...
Multiple makers reveal their upcoming AMD B650 motherboards
Something to look forward to: As the official launch of B650 motherboards closes in, multiple manufacturers have begun to preview some of their upcoming models. Budget-oriented consumers can celebrate as the B650 boards start at a much more reasonable sub-$200 range. Last month, AMD officially released its new Zen 4...
Tom's Hardware
Prime Day October Live: Latest GPU, CPU, SSD and PC Deals
Find savings on PC hardware at Amazon, Neweggm Best Buy and other tech retailers during Prime Early Access.
Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027
Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
TechSpot
Core i9-13900K beats Ryzen 7000 in LN2 overclocking battle after Intel chip hits 8.2 GHz
What just happened? An Intel chip has passed the 8 GHz frequency for the first time in over eight years. An engineering sample of the Core i9-13900K reached 8.2 GHz using plenty of liquid nitrogen, showing the overclocking potential of the upcoming processor. During the Intel Creator Challenge PC Modding...
RTX 3060 Laptop Deals for Prime Day October: All the Models You Can Buy Right Now
We help you find RTX 3060-powered gaming laptop deals.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX Titan Ada: Four-slot and full AD102 graphics card shelved after melting PSUs
There have been rumours about an RTX 4090 Ti for a while, although NVIDIA has only announced the RTX 4090 and two versions of the RTX 4080 so far. Incidentally, the company is also thought to have the RTX 4070 in the pipeline, as we discussed yesterday. However, Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID) claims to have been told information about a new RTX Titan, dubbed the RTX Titan Ada.
Nvidia RTX Titan Ada reportedly canceled after it melted PSUs, tripped breakers
Rumor mill: The God-level RTX 4090 Ti or Lovelace Titan many have been expecting has reportedly been put on hold by Nvidia because it was tripping breakers, melting PSUs and occasionally dissolving. It's believed that when (if) it does arrive, the card might be one of the first to pack GDDR7 memory.
Nvidia RTX 4090 leak points to killer performance and plenty of stock
The shortages which plagued the launch of the RTX 30 series apparently won’t be repeated with the RTX 4090, which will reportedly have plenty of stock for early adopters.
GeForce RTX 3060 Seemingly Gets Faster GDDR6X Memory
Newegg lists an unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with GDDR6X memory from Lenovo.
PC makers continue to struggle with declining shipments
In a nutshell: Shipments of traditional PCs continued their downward trajectory in the third quarter. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report, global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the three-month period ending September 30, down 15 percent from the 87.3 million PCs that shipped during the same timeframe a year earlier.
Source code for Alder Lake BIOS was posted to GitHub
In a nutshell: Apparent source code for Alder Lake BIOS has been shared online. It seems to have been leaked in its entirety at 5.9 GB uncompressed, possibly by someone working at a motherboard vendor, or accidentally by a Lenovo manufacturing partner. Some Twitter users seem to think that the...
Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects
Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
The BFG Pro PC/PlayStation modular controller is incredibly customizable
Something to look forward to: Using a console controller rather than a mouse/keyboard combo for our PC games can, in some cases, improve the experience greatly—sometimes they're a necessity—but using them often comes with limitations, such as a lack of customization. But that's not a problem with the Victrix BFG Pro Controller.
TechSpot
