ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMxI4_0iQGdPCl00
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Missouri are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Missouri that serves it the best .

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Nudo House located in St. Louis.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"The owners of Nudo House in St. Louis trained with one of four recognized ramen masters in Japan before opening up shop — and it shows in the well-executed bowls with ingredients that play beautifully together. The gluten-free and vegetarian Shroomed Out ramen bowl was recently voted "Favorite Ramen" in St. Louis in Sauced Magazine Readers' Choice awards. The dish's rich, creamy mushroom broth layered with umami flavor stands out for its hearty slices of king oyster mushroom, sweet and tangy bamboo shoots, and custardy ramen egg. "I love their Shroomed Out mushroom ramen! You don't even miss the meat, it is so flavorful and filling," says one Yelp reviewer."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Restaurants
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Upper Crust Bread is where bread lovers in the know get their loaves

Bartender at Planter’s House by night and baker by day, Jeffrey Moll’s side hustle, Upper Crust Bread, is quickly outgrowing its cottage bakery status. Run out of his home between near Tower Grove South, Moll is Upper Crust’s only employee. His dream? To one day expand to a brick-and-mortar location to keep up with demand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodle#Mushroom#Food Drink#Nudo House
myleaderpaper.com

Halloween horse turns heads in Festus

Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
FESTUS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX2Now

St. Louis forecast: More cool air in the future?

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal. There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Prados for only $25

ST. LOUIS — They have traditional Mexican dishes, but with a twist! Prados does things right, they bring in new items for each season, so we get the best tasting dishes!. The fall menu is a must-try! Be our guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Prados.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
530
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy