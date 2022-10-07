ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops

The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”

In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022

This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss

Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

This Vintage McNeese Collection is For Sale With Rowdy Costume!

I don't know if I have told you this or now, but I am a HUGE Lake Charles history nerd. I have a few "vintage" pieces from the past that are some of my prized possessions. I have an old LCPD patrolman's cap from the 40s, a vintage Lake Charles key to the city, and a really old canvas Lake Charles American Press paperboy bag to name a few. When I ran across this ad, for some vintage McNeese things INCLUDING the main selling item, my heart skipped a beat! Listed about a day ago on Facebook Market Place is a vintage McNeese swag collection including an official 80's Rowdy Mascot Uniform.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Coushatta Carnival In Kinder Coming Back In October

Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that it's annual Coushatta Carnival is coming back in October. The Coushatta carnival is a fun family friendly event that takes place in Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta is known for its world-class entertainment and gaming along with its beautiful hotels and one of the top golf...
KINDER, LA
Magic 1470AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller

Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!

Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Sowela To Host Fall Career Fair In Lake Charles

SOWELA Technical Community College is getting ready to host their annual career fair in October. The 2022 Fall Career Fair will take place at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Save the date!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

