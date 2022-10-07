Read full article on original website
Lake Charles Man Gets a Feathered Visitor in His House at Night
Most of us that have had roommates know that sometimes they can be weird. Then we have all had the occasional unwanted or, in this case, an uninvited guest who shows up to the house. The uninvited guest would be the pertinent part of this story. A random chicken took a stroll through his living room.
Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops
The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”
In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
The 2nd Annual Lake Charles SLINGFEST Popup 2022
This Saturday head to the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, to see the flyest Slingshots on the planet at the 2nd Annual SLINGFEST POPUP 2022. Presented by Alamo Cycle Plex of San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, October 8 from 1 pm to 9 pm at night. Trike riders are here from across the country and will converge at the Civic Center for an entire day of three-wheeled motorcycle paradise! See Polaris Slingshots, Harley-Davidson CVO Tri-Glides, Campagna Motors T-Rex RR, a Can-Am Spyder, and many others.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 7-9
Finally, the weekend is here and that means no more going to work and time for some fun. We all know it has been a long week and we are ready to just get out there and blow off some steam. Are you looking for something to do this weekend?...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Taking You Back To Rob Robin’s 1986 Farewell On TV In Lake Charles [VIDEO]
Are you ready to back in time? Rob Robin who by far is the most well-known media personality in the Lake Charles area for years now has been in the media in the Southwest Louisiana area for over five decades now. You can stop any native Lake Charles or Southwest...
Lake Charles Junior League Announces Dates for Mistletoe and Moss
Judge me all you want, I love Christmas and I love Mistletoe and Moss. The event is sort of like a boost to get you into the holiday spirit and features a plethora of vendors from food, to gadgets, clothing, jewelry, and any other thing you didn't know you needed until you saw it! The perfect place to get a lot of Christmas shopping done all in one place. Plus, you are supporting the Junior League of Lake Charles.
This Vintage McNeese Collection is For Sale With Rowdy Costume!
I don't know if I have told you this or now, but I am a HUGE Lake Charles history nerd. I have a few "vintage" pieces from the past that are some of my prized possessions. I have an old LCPD patrolman's cap from the 40s, a vintage Lake Charles key to the city, and a really old canvas Lake Charles American Press paperboy bag to name a few. When I ran across this ad, for some vintage McNeese things INCLUDING the main selling item, my heart skipped a beat! Listed about a day ago on Facebook Market Place is a vintage McNeese swag collection including an official 80's Rowdy Mascot Uniform.
Coushatta Carnival In Kinder Coming Back In October
Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that it's annual Coushatta Carnival is coming back in October. The Coushatta carnival is a fun family friendly event that takes place in Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta is known for its world-class entertainment and gaming along with its beautiful hotels and one of the top golf...
New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring
The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
Old Lake Charles High School’s Unique “Fight” Song Plaque
Ah yes, the good ole school fight song. Lake Charles High School had one, like most. I was unaware that Lake Charles High School had such a colorful one, but the more I kept reading it, the more it seemed vaguely familiar. Here is the plaque with the song donated by the class of 1973.
Lake Charles’ Panorama Music Exchange’s Billy Gibbons ZZTop Visit
As the downtown venue, Panorama Music House was rebuilt, it also added a little shop inside called the Panorama Music Exchange. The shop offers a giant variety of guitars, pedals, drums, vinyl, merch, and more. Plus, they carry a lot of cool vintage and boutique things such as vintage instruments. The vintage instrument is where our story begins.
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Mr. Bills Seafood in Lake Charles Unveils New Specialty Drinks!
Lots of us across Lake Charles miss Mr. Bills and were devastated when we got word that Hurricane Laura had taken it from us 2 years ago. During COVID, it became a great place to escape the world, enjoy amazing food, and listen to live music over the weekend. The little restaurant quickly became more than just a place to grab a plate lunch and run through the drive-through to grab crawfish. It became a home away from home. If you would have told me we would be listening to live music at Mr. Bills at 9 at night 3 years ago, I would have laughed in your face.
Sowela To Host Fall Career Fair In Lake Charles
SOWELA Technical Community College is getting ready to host their annual career fair in October. The 2022 Fall Career Fair will take place at the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus in Lake Charles. The event is on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Save the date!
Sulphur Now Has a Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Place
Chris and Kachada Reeves own C & K Disposal and also Sulphur Dirt and Rock. It seems now the Reeves are venturing further out into other things to offer. The Reeves are now turning part of their property into a pumpkin patch for the fall and Halloween season. Not only...
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Headline Next Airshow In Lake Charles
The Chennault International Airshow will return to Lake Charles next year, and we have all the event details. The airshow celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023. They recently posted updates to the event and reminded eventgoers to mark their calendars for May 19-21, 2023. The Chennault International Airshow announced that...
