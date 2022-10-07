Read full article on original website
Related
The Best City to Buy a House Today
A recent analysis reveals that this small city in Texas has the most affordable homes now.
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Could Mortgage Rates Fall to 4.5% Next Year?
Many experts think mortgage rates will keep rising, but several experts see a big reversal.
morningbrew.com
Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)
At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon
Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study
(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A CEO says he's been 'praying for inflation' because it means he can raise prices
Iron Mountain CEO William Meaney told investors that inflation is a good excuse to raise prices. For months, companies have reassured shareholders that they are able to pass inflation along to customers. However, some companies such as Iron Mountain and FedEx are still posting lackluster profits amid record-high inflation. One...
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
These 210 housing markets are now vulnerable to 20%-25% home price declines, finds latest Moody’s downgrade
Favorable millennial demographics. Tight housing inventory. Low unemployment. That’s why housing bulls said the Pandemic Housing Boom had more room to run. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, of course, disagreed. Back in May, Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The Pandemic Housing Boom had peaked and we were entering into a “housing correction.” A housing correction being a period where the housing market—which got priced to 3% mortgage rates—would work towards equilibrium. It’d see home sales volumes fall sharply. It’d also, Zandi said, put much of the nation at risk of a home price corrections.
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Comments / 0