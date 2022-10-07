ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Duncan
morningbrew.com

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
BUSINESS
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Market#Mortgage#Home Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fannie Mae
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

These 210 housing markets are now vulnerable to 20%-25% home price declines, finds latest Moody’s downgrade

Favorable millennial demographics. Tight housing inventory. Low unemployment. That’s why housing bulls said the Pandemic Housing Boom had more room to run. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi, of course, disagreed. Back in May, Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The Pandemic Housing Boom had peaked and we were entering into a “housing correction.” A housing correction being a period where the housing market—which got priced to 3% mortgage rates—would work towards equilibrium. It’d see home sales volumes fall sharply. It’d also, Zandi said, put much of the nation at risk of a home price corrections.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy