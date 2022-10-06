ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen

When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates’ recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that they will run out of money during retirement. Additionally, 50% stated concern that they will have an unexpected major health expense, and 21% worry that they’ll be forced to retire earlier than expected. Financial concerns for covering retirement expenses continue as 21% fear that they won’t be able to find a part-time job for extra income and 47% expressed concern that Social Security will be cut or end completely.
