ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection

MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Starling Marte
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS New York

Marte, Álvarez on Mets' roster for Wild Card

NEW YORK — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was included on the Mets' roster Friday for the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6.Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller.New York also included 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez, who debuted Sept. 30 and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five games.Marte, the team's regular No. 2 hitter, batted .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 18 stolen bases...
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Falcons' run-1st offense lacking balance with Mariota at QB

ATLANTA (AP) — In sidestepping a question about the much-debated roughing-the-passer call that torpedoed Atlanta's comeback attempt against Tampa Bay, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, “I have to find out how I can coach better.”. A Falcons team picked by many to contend for little more than the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Fielder#Pittsburgh#The New York Mets
Citrus County Chronicle

Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details. It's the latest off-ice scandal to rock hockey and bring the sport's culture into question.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy