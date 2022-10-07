Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
MLB world hilariously reacts to Mets-Padres’ Joe Musgrove ear inspection
MLB Twitter is having a field day over the Joe Musgrove ear check controversy during the New York Mets-San Diego Padres Game 3 in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs. For those who missed it, the Mets took a clear desperation move on Sunday after Musgrove dominated the first five innings of the do-or-die showdown. Before the sixth inning started, New York manager Buck Showalter asked the umpired to inspect the Padres pitcher for possible foreign substances. Interestingly, aside from Musgrove’s fingertips, the umps also took a look at his right ear.
Joe Musgrove made MLB playoff history against lifeless Mets lineup
Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made Major League Baseball playoff history after mowing down a Mets lineup that showed no signs of life.
What’s next for Mets after Wild Card Series loss: Yankees’ Aaron Judge? ‘Crazier things have happened’
Turn out the lights because the party is over. The New York Mets’ 2022 season came to an end on Sunday with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. As a result, the Padres will move on to...
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Padres eliminate Mets in do-or-die Game 3 behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start
The San Diego Padres rallied behind Joe Musgrove's stellar start, as the offense capitalized on New York Mets mistakes to advance to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
Marte, Álvarez on Mets' roster for Wild Card
NEW YORK — All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was included on the Mets' roster Friday for the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres and could make his first appearance since Sept. 6.Marte has been sidelined since breaking the middle finger on his right (throwing) hand when hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller.New York also included 20-year-old Francisco Álvarez, who debuted Sept. 30 and went 2 for 12 with a homer, a double and two walks in five games.Marte, the team's regular No. 2 hitter, batted .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 18 stolen bases...
Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series
The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
