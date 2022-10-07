Read full article on original website
Wall Street points higher ahead of inflation data, earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed higher before the bell Wednesday ahead of more inflation and retail sales data, as well as the kick-off to the corporate earnings season. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%.
Stocks waver on Wall Street after inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street after a report showed inflation remains high. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early Wednesday trading after reversing an earlier loss of roughly the same amount. The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years. A report from the government showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than economists expected. A more closely watched component of the inflation data matched economists’ forecasts. Treasury yields, which have driven much of Wall Street’s recent trading, were holding relatively steady.
Asian shares mostly lower ahead of price, earnings reports
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders braced for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong but rose in Sydney.
Why Upstart Stock Was Gaining Ground Today
Despite the latest inflation data, investors regained some optimism for Upstart.
Shares in Luxury Brands Are Rising as the Appetite for High-End Goods Continues to Grow
Investing in the luxury market appears to be paying off against all odds. Shares in three of the industry’s biggest players rose early on Wednesday morning amid widespread economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest. LVMH shares climbed 1.4 percent, Richemont shares traded up 0.6 percent and Hermès shares rose 1.4 percent, as reported by Reuters. Kering shares were also on the up by the late morning. The spike came just a day after LVMH posted strong third-quarter results and declared that “growth continues at the same pace.” Bernard Arnault’s luxury behemoth recorded revenue of roughly $54.8 billion (€56.5 billion) in the first nine...
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership lineup — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New...
