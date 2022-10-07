NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are flipping between small gains and losses on Wall Street after a report showed inflation remains high. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early Wednesday trading after reversing an earlier loss of roughly the same amount. The index is coming off five straight losses and is close to its lowest point in nearly two years. A report from the government showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than economists expected. A more closely watched component of the inflation data matched economists’ forecasts. Treasury yields, which have driven much of Wall Street’s recent trading, were holding relatively steady.

