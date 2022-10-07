Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans (0-3-1) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) Sunday in Week 5 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Texans vs. Jaguars odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Texans are the lone winless team in the NFL after losing 34-24 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Rookie RB Dameon Pierce has been a bright spot for Houston as he’s rushed for 313 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first 4 weeks.

The Jaguars put together their worst performance of the season in a 29-21 Week 4 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles in rainy conditions. Before last week’s disappointing loss, Jacksonville outscored its previous 2 opponents 62-10.

Texans at Jaguars odds

Moneyline (ML): Texans +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Jaguars -320 (bet $320 to win $100)

Texans +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Jaguars -320 (bet $320 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Texans +6.5 (+100) | Jaguars -6.5 (-125)

Texans +6.5 (+100) | Jaguars -6.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Texans at Jaguars key injuries

Texans

LB Blake Cashman (concussion) questionable

(concussion) questionable DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) questionable

Jaguars

DL Foley Fatukasi (quad) questionable

(quad) questionable WR Zay Jones (ankle) questionable

Texans at Jaguars picks and predictions

Prediction

Jaguars 31, Texans 20

Go ahead and PASS on the moneyline in this game despite the Jaguars being the far superior team this season. Houston has had plenty of success against Jacksonville over the years, but this feels like a perfect time for the Jaguars to buck the trend. However, the odds are too steep to make the home side a profitable wager.

JAGUARS -6.5 (-125) is the ideal spread wager in this game with Jacksonville being the more well-rounded team. QB Trevor Lawrence is in a prime bounce-back spot this week following a rough outing in Week 4 vs. the Eagles.

The trends point toward taking the Texans ATS as the Jaguars haven’t won a meeting against their AFC South counterparts since 2017, but these teams are vastly different than they were in recent years.

Once again, the Jaguars are in a perfect get-right spot in Week 5 as their offense should be able to have plenty of success against the Texans. Taking that into consideration, OVER 43.5 (-112) seems too low for the total in this game.

The Over is 5-0 in Houston’s last 5 games following a straight-up loss, and it’s hit in 5 of the last 7 meetings between the Texans and the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

