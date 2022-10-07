What is the most recent product innovation for retail customers to come from high-street banks?. I asked this question to a group of well-respected friends and colleagues in the banking industry. The most popular responses were things that related to access like apps or internet banking or features like personal finance management. Some people said buy now, pay later (BNPL), P2P and crowdfunding, however none of these were created by banks.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO