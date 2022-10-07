Read full article on original website
Nymbus and Saint Louis Bank partner to launch banking service for lawyers
Florida’s Saint Louis Bank has entered a strategic partnership with Nymbus to launch a new digital financial brand and banking services for the legal community. Focusing on small and medium-sized law firms and other members of the legal community in the US Midwest and beyond, the two firms aim to offer an “end-to-end” solution that includes onboarding, core, mobile and online banking, as well as marketing and operational support via Nymbus’ Launch offering.
Sibos 2022: State Street Digital Digest – volatility and the digital transformation
The third edition of the State Street Digital Digest focuses on recent market volatility around cryptocurrency — what has been popularly dubbed this summer’s “crypto winter” — which negatively impacted an influx of new investors in the space. In addition to insights from our own...
Sibos 2022: Are banks progressive about product?
What is the most recent product innovation for retail customers to come from high-street banks?. I asked this question to a group of well-respected friends and colleagues in the banking industry. The most popular responses were things that related to access like apps or internet banking or features like personal finance management. Some people said buy now, pay later (BNPL), P2P and crowdfunding, however none of these were created by banks.
Sibos 2022: Breaking new ground – banking in the metaverse
At Sibos 2022, the “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage hashed out the arguments for banks to stake out a space in nascent virtual worlds. Michael Abbott, Accenture Banking’s global lead and responsible for its vision and strategy, set out to change...
Sibos 2022: “Skyscanner for money” – money as subscription service
At Sibos 2022, Swift’s The Future of Money saw “tribal leaders” set out their vision for what finance and money will be like in 2040. Lisa Moyle, co-founder and chief strategy officer at VC Innovations, posited the compelling idea of “money as a subscription” service, frictionless, on-demand and easily accessible.
Sibos 2022: No bank is an island – joining up digital currencies
At Sibos 2022, experts from Bank of America, HSBC, Accenture and the European Central Bank (ECB) got together to hash out what banks, central banks and payment networks must do to ensure interoperability between existing payments infrastructure and the new ways to pay, in particular, central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
Sibos 2022: How SmartStream draws wisdom from the noise of data
Banks and other financial institutions (FIs) are handling vast and unprecedented quantities of data, and it’s only set to increase. These large datasets can expose financial institutions, particularly those that are reliant on legacy systems and manual processes, to heightened risk. Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools are...
Sibos 2022: Food, shelter, water – what does banking have to do with it?
The idea of progress is the belief that human society gets better and better over time. But it’s hard to think about progress when we are facing unprecedented crisis after crisis. What can leaders do during such turbulent times? How can we instil hope and trust in an increasingly...
Family-focused financial wellness app Fr33m3n gears up for launch
A new financial services app for millennials and their Generation Z and Alpha children, Fr33m3n, is set to launch in Q4 2022 in the UK and Vietnam. Some of the app’s features include easy-to-open accounts, the option to issue up to five pre-paid debit cards for family members, instant payment approvals, real-time notifications and card disabling functionality.
Daily News at Sibos 2022
Read our all-in-one Daily News at Sibos edition for the Sibos 2022 conference. Free to read online!. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for. After two years as an all-digital event, Sibos is back with a bang this year with another in-person iteration, with delegates from across the world set to converge on the RAI in Amsterdam.
