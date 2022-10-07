ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAS2e_0iQGVakM00

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) look to extend their winning streak to 4 games Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Rams (2-2). Kickoff from SoFi Stadium will be at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX) in this Week 5 matchup between 2 NFC contenders. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cowboys vs. Rams odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Cowboys have been without QB Dak Prescott for the last 3 weeks after he injured his thumb in the season opener. QB Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to 3 straight wins, bringing his career record as a starter to 4-0 – the only Cowboys QB to ever win his first 4 starts. It helps that Dallas’ defense has been one of the best in the NFL, leading the league with 13 sacks.

The Rams have struggled mightily on offense the last 2 weeks and really, all season. They lost to the 49ers 24-9 in Week 4, being held without a TD on the road. QB Matthew Stafford hasn’t thrown a TD pass since Week 2 and has 6 INTs on the year. WR Cooper Kupp is still playing at an All-Pro level, leading the NFL with 42 receptions, but he isn’t getting much help.

Cowboys at Rams odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 11:05 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Rams -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +5.5 (-110) | Rams -5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Cowboys at Rams key injuries

Cowboys

  • CB Jourdan Lewis (groin) questionable
  • QB Dak Prescott (thumb) out
  • S Donovan Wilson (ankle) questionable

Rams

  • C Brian Allen (knee) questionable
  • CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) questionable
  • OL David Edwards (concussion) probable
  • S Jordan Fuller (hamstring) out
  • CB David Long Jr. (groin) questionable
  • S Taylor Rapp (ribs) questionable
  • OL Coleman Shelton (ankle) out

Cowboys at Rams picks and predictions

Prediction

Rams 20, Cowboys 17

This is going to be a real test for the Rams offense, particularly the offensive line. They’ve lost several starters to injuries and will be playing a 3rd-string center, as well as a backup right guard. Dallas leads the NFL in sacks, so pressure could come in bunches.

Given the uncertainty with the Rams offense, I’m not willing to take them on the moneyline. PASS.

Without Prescott, the Cowboys have been underdogs frequently. Yet, they’ve still managed to not only cover the spread in each of the last 3 weeks, but win outright.

I like the COWBOYS +5.5 (-110) getting points on the road against a struggling Rams offense that can’t protect Stafford in the pocket. With this likely being a low-scoring game, take the points.

The Rams scored 31 points against a bad Falcons team. In their other 3 games, they scored 10, 20 and 9. The Cowboys have scored 20, 23 and 25 points in their 3 games without Prescott, but this still isn’t a very explosive offense.

Take the UNDER 42.5 (-103) in this one. The Over is just 1-3 in each of the Rams’ and Cowboys’ 4 games.

