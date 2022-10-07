ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market

From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
wooderice.com

Mural Arts is Inviting Art Lovers to Yards Brewing to Mix and Mingle With Artists During a Special Happy Hour

In honor of Mural Arts Month celebrated in October, Mural Arts Philadelphia is teaming up with Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden) to cheers the artists and over 4,000 murals throughout the City of Philadelphia – including Yards’ very own mural, Elastic Geography by Arden Bendler Browning. Every Thursday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27), Mural Arts will head to the Yards Brewing Co. for a special mural-inspired happy hour from 3 pm – 6 pm. Each week, Mural Arts will invite an artist to mingle with guests and join in beer, fun, and conversation, offering behind-the-scenes views and inspiration of their mural found in the Philadelphia community.
wooderice.com

Enjoy Food, Fun and Football at The 7th Annual Turkey Day Tailgate Fundraiser

Tickets are selling fast for Philly PR Girl’s 7th annual charity tailgating event, Turkey Day Tailgate before the Eagles vs Steelers game on October 30, 2022, at the Lincoln Financial Field. Guests can experience the ultimate tailgating event while supporting a great cause. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI) is proud to be the beneficiary of Philly PR Girl’s 2022 Turkey Day Tailgate. Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit continue to deliver mentoring programs that ignite the power and promise of youth in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The organization’s vision is that all youth achieve success in life.
phillygrub.blog

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Coming to South Street

Touchless dumpling concept Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be opening its first Philadelphia location at a former Dunkin Donuts spot at 308 South Street. The grab & go dumpling shop is based on the automat-style of service—a fully contactless 24/7 experience—where you use a pre-pay or use an on-site hands-free ordering kiosk, and pick-up the food in warming lockers. The irony of this opening in the city that invented the automat is not lost on us!
WHYY

Philly’s Favorite Trashman Writes Children’s Book to Teach Kids Cleaning Up Is Cool

Next on You Oughta Know, get to know Ya Fav Trashman and his new book. Learn how Breakthrough Philadelphia is turning today’s students into tomorrow’s teachers. Find out how PA Youth Vote is empowering young people at the polls. Check out a fun animated series about the Constitution. Discover how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Catch La Guagua 47 for a magical trip to Philly’s Latino community. Plant seeds of kindness with the Happy Flower Day Project.
WHYY

‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run

Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morris woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morris has been an avid runner since his younger days at Clara Barton High School in North Philly, but this morning’s run was special.
everything-everywhere.com

The Kidnapping of Charley Ross

Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon | Player.FM | TuneIn. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon | Podvine. Most children growing up are admonished not to take candy from strangers. It is good advice, but it isn’t advice that comes from nowhere. It comes from...
aroundambler.com

Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler

As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
AMBLER, PA
phillyvoice.com

A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
phl17.com

Miss Caribbean to Crown New Queen in Philadelphia

The 22nd annual Miss Caribbean US 2022 pageant takes place Sunday October 7th at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown. The organization aims to promote positive images and encourage young women to develop confidence and awareness of the arts, culture, unity and diversity of the Caribbean nations. The reigning queen, Tynecia Wilson Miss Caribbean US 2021 is excited to crown the newest winner.
billypenn.com

City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending

On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

