NBC Philadelphia
Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market
From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
wooderice.com
Mural Arts is Inviting Art Lovers to Yards Brewing to Mix and Mingle With Artists During a Special Happy Hour
In honor of Mural Arts Month celebrated in October, Mural Arts Philadelphia is teaming up with Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden) to cheers the artists and over 4,000 murals throughout the City of Philadelphia – including Yards’ very own mural, Elastic Geography by Arden Bendler Browning. Every Thursday in October (Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27), Mural Arts will head to the Yards Brewing Co. for a special mural-inspired happy hour from 3 pm – 6 pm. Each week, Mural Arts will invite an artist to mingle with guests and join in beer, fun, and conversation, offering behind-the-scenes views and inspiration of their mural found in the Philadelphia community.
Bala Cynwyd Restaurant Named Craig LaBan 2022 Top Ten, Its Debut on the Critic’s Best-of List
Food critic Craig LaBan's No. 3 pick of 2022's best restaurants features a unique and stunning view of Phila. A Bala Cynwyd restaurant that hasn’t yet reached the one-year anniversary of its opening has caught the exacting eye (and palate) of Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. In his...
billypenn.com
Meet the former attorney and budding nail artist who’s mapping Philly on her fingers
The sketch of Philly’s school district HQ commemorates a former job. The image of East Passyunk’s Singing Fountain honors her neighborhood. With illustrations as tiny as the tip of your finger, budding manicurist Melissa Pang puts her life story on her nails. Pang, now 35, has been documenting...
wooderice.com
Enjoy Food, Fun and Football at The 7th Annual Turkey Day Tailgate Fundraiser
Tickets are selling fast for Philly PR Girl’s 7th annual charity tailgating event, Turkey Day Tailgate before the Eagles vs Steelers game on October 30, 2022, at the Lincoln Financial Field. Guests can experience the ultimate tailgating event while supporting a great cause. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI) is proud to be the beneficiary of Philly PR Girl’s 2022 Turkey Day Tailgate. Proceeds from the event will help the nonprofit continue to deliver mentoring programs that ignite the power and promise of youth in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. The organization’s vision is that all youth achieve success in life.
phillygrub.blog
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Coming to South Street
Touchless dumpling concept Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be opening its first Philadelphia location at a former Dunkin Donuts spot at 308 South Street. The grab & go dumpling shop is based on the automat-style of service—a fully contactless 24/7 experience—where you use a pre-pay or use an on-site hands-free ordering kiosk, and pick-up the food in warming lockers. The irony of this opening in the city that invented the automat is not lost on us!
Philly’s Favorite Trashman Writes Children’s Book to Teach Kids Cleaning Up Is Cool
Next on You Oughta Know, get to know Ya Fav Trashman and his new book. Learn how Breakthrough Philadelphia is turning today’s students into tomorrow’s teachers. Find out how PA Youth Vote is empowering young people at the polls. Check out a fun animated series about the Constitution. Discover how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Catch La Guagua 47 for a magical trip to Philly’s Latino community. Plant seeds of kindness with the Happy Flower Day Project.
‘We need to be represented:’ Philly group is encouraging Black men to run
Black Men Run Philly - Making space for Black health (Marcus Biddle and Anthony Beltran Rivera) from newsroom on Vimeo. George Morris woke up on a brisk, sunny Saturday morning to meet his friends and fellow runners at the intersection of 33rd and Diamond Street for a 5 mile distance run. Morris has been an avid runner since his younger days at Clara Barton High School in North Philly, but this morning’s run was special.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
If Montgomery County Halloween Events Were Pieces of Candy, Area Trick-or-Treat Bags Would Overflow
Montgomery County is providing a bagful of Halloween events for the rest of the month. Haunted by the thoughts of missing out on Montgomery County’s bumper crop of Halloween celebrations? Fear not. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has assembled a Halloween event calendar with October events that are both monstrous and mild.
everything-everywhere.com
The Kidnapping of Charley Ross
Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon | Player.FM | TuneIn. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon | Podvine. Most children growing up are admonished not to take candy from strangers. It is good advice, but it isn’t advice that comes from nowhere. It comes from...
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
aroundambler.com
Three restaurants have opened recently in Ambler
As AroundAmbler.com reported, Harry’s Taproom opened on Thursday at 1 West Butler Avenue in Ambler. But that is not the only recent opening. Mandarin Express has opened at 9 North Main Street. This is the former home of Mokja. The Chinese restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. You can find the menu here.
phillyvoice.com
A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday
Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
phl17.com
Miss Caribbean to Crown New Queen in Philadelphia
The 22nd annual Miss Caribbean US 2022 pageant takes place Sunday October 7th at Martin Luther King High School in East Germantown. The organization aims to promote positive images and encourage young women to develop confidence and awareness of the arts, culture, unity and diversity of the Caribbean nations. The reigning queen, Tynecia Wilson Miss Caribbean US 2021 is excited to crown the newest winner.
Deana Martin is Grand Marshal of Philadelphia's Italian-American Heritage Parade
Singer and entertainer Deana Martin is the daughter of the legendary crooner and comedian Dean Martin.
billypenn.com
City paints Italian flag on box of controversial Columbus statue in South Philly, court cases still pending
On what was once its eponymous holiday, the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza will remain sealed in a box — though this year, it sports a fresh coat of paint. The monument’s plywood home, which has hidden it for 2½ years, is now emblazoned with vertical stripes in the green, red, and white colors of the Italian flag. The makeover happened Friday night, three days before the commemoration officially known in Philadelphia as Indigenous Peoples Day.
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
Just Heal Bro tour gives Philadelphia Black men tools for mental health
A national tour made its way to West Philadelphia this weekend in order to help Black men find mental health healing. The Just Heal Bro tour came to the area at a dire time of need for underserved communities in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
