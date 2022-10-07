ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SViha_0iQGSUDp00
The Town of Aspen. Photo Credit: Jonathan Ross (iStock).

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country.

Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.

Topping the list was Charleston, South Carolina.

See the full list of 'best small cities' here.

Don Distefano
2d ago

I agree, I've been there several times for work and it's not a place for the average person. Most of the service workers, maintenance workers and city workers live an hour or more away. Traveling workers like me also have to hotel up over an hour away and commute into Apen.

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List

Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
BURLINGTON, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A 'wildlife soap opera': Inside the quintessential Colorado experience of the elk rut

ESTES PARK • In an aspen-lined meadow crowned by the regal peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park, a bull elk raises his snout to the setting sun. It’s a tell-tale sign of the sound Coloradans long for this time of year, when one of the state’s most iconic beasts is most active in one of the most iconic landscapes. “Here comes a bugle,” says Bruce Marshall, among a large audience admiring from the road, phone at the ready. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow

This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available. Menu selections are still to be determined. Mountain...
VAIL, CO
Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

