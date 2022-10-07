ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 31

Linda Reid
3d ago

Voting for Franken! Jeez, Iowa, get out of the 50's. When someone has been in congress for many, many, many, many years, they are useless. It becomes the "good ol' boys club", and they are useless. Keep fighting, Franken!!!

Virginia Smith
2d ago

once again, we know Grassley only wants elected so he can retire. then Kim Reynolds will appoint his grandson pat, who cannot speak to a person and look them in the eye, as our senator. ugh!

Donna Meadows
1d ago

I'm voting for Franken Grassley needs to go we need new blood yes linda I agree he is useless

WISN

Al Franken says DOJ should investigate U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

MILWAUKEE — Former U.S. senator, Al Franken, wants the U.S. Justice Department and the Jan. 6 Committee to investigate Sen. Ron Johnson's actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Franken, a comedian and former Minnesota senator, made the comments at a Democratic get-out-the-vote event in Milwaukee Thursday. He cited what Franken says was Johnson's role in an attempt to deliver a false slate of Republican electors to former Vice President Mike Pence, which Johnson has denied.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
MANKATO, MN
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
creators.com

Iowa Republican Governor Attacked For 'Racist' Political Ad

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, a white female who is running for reelection against a white female opponent, stands accused of ... racism. The Iowa Democratic Party chairman, a black man, leveled the charge against her. Reynolds' sin? She put out a political ad, over a week ago, attacking her opponent for what Reynolds considers bad Democratic policies. In response, the Iowa Democratic Party chair Ross Wilburn tweeted: "We need to call this what it is: a cheap, racist and dangerous stunt using harmful stereotypes to score political points."
IOWA STATE
