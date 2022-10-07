Apple TV+ has gained some ground since it launched in 2019 and is now home to some pretty great entertainment. But if you've been keeping your Apple TV+ subscription all to yourself while your family has been seething with jealousy, you may be wondering, “How do I share Apple TV with my family without paying for more subscriptions?” Fortunately, there’s an easy way for them to check out the latest Apple hits like Central Park, See, and many more without always needing your permission or passwords. It’s all about Apple’s Family Sharing capabilities. Here’s what you need to do.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO