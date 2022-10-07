ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Writes

What If You Broke Your Own Heart: My View

Sometimes we are quick to judge people when we hear they broke someone's heart, sometimes we claim someone broke our heart but was that really the case? Should all the blame be put on them? These heartbreaks can be from a relationship, friendship, or even a family member. But don't you think one should also shoulder part of the responsibility for what went wrong rather than putting all the blame on the other person? This even helps the healing process.
ETOnline.com

Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Staples at Madewell

Fall is underway and you might need a bit of a refresh on your fall outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive secret Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall essential that's not on sale at Madewell.
APPAREL
boldsky.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 60% Off On Foundation From Maybelline, Lakme, L'Oreal And More

Foundation is one of the first products most of us use - aside from mascara and tinted lip balm. This face makeup product is a staple for makeup beginners and pros alike. In other words, the foundation is face makeup. It's supposed to act as the foundation for your makeup look, so you use it all over your face to make an excellent, even base. With the right formula, you can cover blemishes, even out your skin tone, blur imperfections, and make your face look smooth and even.
MAKEUP
NBC News

The 7 best drugstore shampoos

Salon-quality shampoos are lovely — but they can be a splurge, some with prices as high as $50. If a $10 shampoo is more your budget, drugstores and major retailers like Target and Walmart have aisles and aisles of choices. So how do you choose the best drugstore shampoo? Select talked to dermatologists and hair-health experts about the pros and cons of drugstore shampoos, what ingredients to look for and what to avoid, and we rounded up some of the experts favorite shampoos available at most drugstores or major retailers so they won’t break your bank.
HAIR CARE
#The Pink#Saks Off 5th
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining

Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
MAKEUP
Yahoo!

Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
SHOPPING
domino

Shrinking the Vanity and Ditching the Tub Made This Bleak Bathroom Feel Brighter and Bigger

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. You know your bathroom is tiny when you can’t even open the door all the way. For years, Domino’s deputy commerce editor, Samantha Weiss-Hills, had to enter her Indiana bathroom with caution as to not knick her vanity. Eventually, she resorted to sticking a foam pad on the one side as a layer of protection until the day came when she and her husband, Alex, decided it was time to start fresh. “Even the shower made the space feel smaller than it was,” recalls Weiss-Hills. “It took up so much room and the curtain caused it to feel dark—you couldn’t tell there was a window in there.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
ohmymag.co.uk

Leo: Here are the perfect gifts for this zodiac sign

The good news is that we’re here to give you some ideas. Here are some gifts that will please your confident Leo friend:. Cosmopolitan, Leoslove to wear their sign proudly, but that doesn’t mean they’ll want to walk around with a giant lion emblazoned on their clothes every day. This cute, dainty ring is much subtler while still emphasizing the refined nature that Leos tend to have.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season

As soon as we crossed the threshold into October, the shorts and tanks got tucked away for safekeeping until next summer, and we started breaking out the jackets, jeans, and sweaters. But it can be difficult to dress warmly enough for a crisp fall day, yet cool enough to beat any remaining heat from the autumnal sunshine — all while staying up to date on the latest fashion trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

