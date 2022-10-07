A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO