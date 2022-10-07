ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State

A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Broadway star and Raleigh native returns to direct 'Sister Act'

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Broadway star is returning home to direct and choreograph a production slated to debut this week. "Sister Act" opens Tuesday night, Oct. 11, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The show runs until October 16. Robert Hartwell is a Raleigh native, set to return to his home...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Morning robbery targets Raleigh bank off New Bern Avenue: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of a robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. At approximately 9:18 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo near New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway. One adult male attempted...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC

