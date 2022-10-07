Read full article on original website
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Buena Papa Fry Bar opens PNC Arena location
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have a named a local French fry company the team's "Official Loaded Fry." Buena Papa Fry Bar is one of the newest vendors to open at PNC Arena. It is located on the third level of the arena. Buena Papa owners Johanna and...
Look: North Carolina Player Uses 'U Down' Gesture After Game-Sealing Interception
The North Carolina defense might've just started the new taunting craze in the ACC. After Tar Heels DB DeAndre Boykins came down with a pick, the sophomore hit the "U Down" gesture, similar to what some opponents do to Texas with the "Horns Down." Fans reacted to Boykin's celebration on...
UNC Basketball: Kayla McPherson to miss start of regular season
The UNC women’s basketball program received some bad news, as redshirt freshman Kayla McPherson will be sidelined to start the regular season. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for Kayla McPherson’s official debut with the UNC women’s basketball program. This week in practice, McPherson...
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
3 things we learned about UNC football in its key ACC Coastal Division win at Miami
UNC looks the part of ACC Coastal front-runner after its win at Miami. The Tar Heels are alone in first place, as the other six teams each have at least one loss. Mack Brown called linebacker Cedric Gray the MVP on UNC’s defense.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Broadway star and Raleigh native returns to direct 'Sister Act'
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Broadway star is returning home to direct and choreograph a production slated to debut this week. "Sister Act" opens Tuesday night, Oct. 11, at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The show runs until October 16. Robert Hartwell is a Raleigh native, set to return to his home...
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
cbs17
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday—her 110th birthday. Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced...
cbs17
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way some of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on...
cbs17
Morning robbery targets Raleigh bank off New Bern Avenue: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of a robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. At approximately 9:18 a.m., police said they were dispatched to the Wells Fargo near New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway. One adult male attempted...
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
cbs17
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
