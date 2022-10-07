Read full article on original website
Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit
ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart: “I Feel Great About Stetson As A Passer"
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a Homecoming fight with Vanderbilt. Here is everything the UGA head coach said on Monday about the Dawgs’ game with Vandy. Opening Statement. “I want to open with thanking the fans, again, for a tremendous...
Georgia Bulldog RB Branson Robinson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week
ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog first-year running back Branson Robinson has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance versus Auburn, according to an announcement Monday. Robinson, a native of Canton, Miss., is Georgia’s first SEC Freshman of the Week since two-time winner Brock Bowers earned the...
BREAKING: 2023 RB Roderick Robinson Flips to the Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Well, that didn’t take long. We told you if UCLA commit Roderick Robinson made it to Athens that you could immidiately put him on flip watch. Well, the flip happened today as the tackle-breaking back out of San Diego flipped to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs from UCLA after his official visit to Athens over the weekend.
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit
ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
Alabama, Georgia are no longer the favorites to win the college football national title
Ohio State is the favorite to win the 2023 national championship for the first time since Caesars Sportsbook posted college football futures in January. This marks the first time that a non-SEC team has sat atop the board, as Alabama or Georgia had been favored at every other point. The...
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Jump Back to No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide Falls to No. 3
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs pushed Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide out of the No. 1 spot in college football the second time this season. It is the second time this season the Bulldogs have taken the No. 1 spot from Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. This time came after Georgia’s total destruction of Auburn - a 42-10 win in Athens.
INSIDER RECRUITING NOTES: Are The Georgia Bulldogs Trending With Top Targets?
ATHENS - We finally got a big game in Sanford Stadium this fall, and that means major targets and commitments were in town to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs run through Auburn and secure an easy 42-10 victory. Some of the top players in the country in the...
Legge's Thoughts: UGA Punishes Auburn - Did Dawgs Silence Critics?
ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs didn’t start hot, but they finished that way - scoring on all but two drives in the second half on the way to thrashing poor Auburn 42-10. It was a heck of a closing for the No. 2 team in the country. 500 yards. 42 points. Allowing only only 258 total yards. Georgia should have beaten Auburn’s brains in, and they did. We now pivot to a close of the season that features a trip to Jacksonville, a home matchup with surging Tennessee and a visit to Starkvegas.
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Rainbow crosswalk to be unveiled in Downtown Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — A new rainbow crosswalk will be unveiled in Athens Tuesday. Athens Pride and Queer Collective will host the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11., at 11 a.m. "We will meet to dedicate the Rainbow Crosswalk to the activists who came before us and to...
