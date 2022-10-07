ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Elite 2025 In-State Prospects Break Down Georgia Bulldog Visit

ATHENS - As we’ve written about multiple times in the last week, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs hosted some major targets and commitments over the weekend as they took down Auburn 42-10. Some major 2023 targets were in town, but we saw some of the state’s top sophomore make the trip as well. Multiple elite 2025 targets spoke with Dawg Post about their visit to Georgia over the weekend.
Georgia Bulldog RB Branson Robinson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog first-year running back Branson Robinson has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week following his performance versus Auburn, according to an announcement Monday. Robinson, a native of Canton, Miss., is Georgia’s first SEC Freshman of the Week since two-time winner Brock Bowers earned the...
BREAKING: 2023 RB Roderick Robinson Flips to the Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS - Well, that didn’t take long. We told you if UCLA commit Roderick Robinson made it to Athens that you could immidiately put him on flip watch. Well, the flip happened today as the tackle-breaking back out of San Diego flipped to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs from UCLA after his official visit to Athens over the weekend.
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit

ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs Jump Back to No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide Falls to No. 3

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs pushed Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide out of the No. 1 spot in college football the second time this season. It is the second time this season the Bulldogs have taken the No. 1 spot from Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. This time came after Georgia’s total destruction of Auburn - a 42-10 win in Athens.
Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student

A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Rainbow crosswalk to be unveiled in Downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A new rainbow crosswalk will be unveiled in Athens Tuesday. Athens Pride and Queer Collective will host the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11., at 11 a.m. "We will meet to dedicate the Rainbow Crosswalk to the activists who came before us and to...
