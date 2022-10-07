ATHENS - Kirby Smart’s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs didn’t start hot, but they finished that way - scoring on all but two drives in the second half on the way to thrashing poor Auburn 42-10. It was a heck of a closing for the No. 2 team in the country. 500 yards. 42 points. Allowing only only 258 total yards. Georgia should have beaten Auburn’s brains in, and they did. We now pivot to a close of the season that features a trip to Jacksonville, a home matchup with surging Tennessee and a visit to Starkvegas.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO