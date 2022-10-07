Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor David Einhorn says Twitter is his biggest long position of 2022, and he sees Musk completing his purchase of the company by the end of the year
"Investing in something like Twitter ... is good because I should get the cash out to redeploy into the next thing," Einhorn told Bloomberg TV.
Observer
Crypto’s Decline Was Inevitable, Because It Is Based on a Classic Money Myth
To those of us who think about money, the recent collapse of the cryptocurrency market came as no surprise. To a psychoanalyst who thinks about money, however, that collapse was not only no surprise but inevitable. Like all forms of money, cryptocurrency relied on a myth, but in this case it was a particularly vulnerable myth.
EarthxTV Set For U.S., UK And Europe Expansion Through Charter, Sky, Freeview And M7 Carriage Deals
EXCLUSIVE: Soon after hiring Rajan Singh to up its distribution, Dallas-based network EarthxTV has landed carriage on several major platforms in the U.S., UK and Europe. The environmental sustainability-focused network has struck deals with Charter Communications and National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) in the U.S., Sky and Freeview in the U.K., and M7 in Europe. EarthxTV will be available today to Charter’s Spectrum Select entertainment package subscribers and to NCTC viewers via an affiliation agreement. It is already available on Sky and Freeview, while the M7 distribution begins before the end of the year. EarthxTV teed up its international distribution drive after...
Observer
The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Get ready, savvy shoppers, because one of the biggest savings events of the year has arrived, and there are so many beauty deals you’re going to want to scoop up ASAP. While there’s still a ways to go until the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is here to give customers a head start on holiday shopping, thanks to their new Prime Early Access Sale. Much like the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event that you all know and love (this year’s July extravaganza was a good one), this two-day shopping event is available exclusively to Prime members, with thousands of deals on so many highly coveted fashion, beauty, home and tech products, plus so much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Readers Are Sharing Their Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
Crest & Colgate deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Shoppers are using Amazon’s Fall Prime Day sale to save big on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. But the Prime Early Access Sale also offers big savings on essentials, such as products from Crest and Colgate. So many best-sellers are on sale, including Crest 3D Whitestrips...
Comments / 0