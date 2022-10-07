Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) EBITDA Increases
IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) stock rose 4.23% (As on October 7, 11:55:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported 16% fall in the Consolidated revenue in to $329 million from $390 million as a result of a 23% decrease in the Traditional Communications segment’s revenue. National Retail Solutions (NRS) recurring revenue* increased 157% to $17.7 million in 4Q22. FY2022 recurring revenue increased 129% to $45.3 million. Net active POS terminals increased by approximately 1400 during 4Q22 to end the quarter with approximately 19,400. BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 56% to $17.0 million in 4Q22. Transaction volume increased by 31% to 2.7 million. FY2022 revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million with transaction volume increasing 24% to 9.4 million. net2phone subscription revenue* increased 37% to $15.1 million in 4Q22. Seats served increased by approximately 12,000 sequentially to end the quarter with approximately 291,000. FY2022 subscription revenue increased 38% to $53.6 million. Net income attributable to IDT in 4Q22 decreased to $17.2 million from $38.7 million. Consolidated income from operations in 4Q22 increased 13% to $19.2 million from $16.9 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 increased 9% to $24.1 million from $22.2 million. IDT repurchased 554,744 shares of its Class B common stock in the open market for $13.4 million during 4Q22.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowers Estimaes
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell 0.90% (As on October 6, 11:49:02 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. However, the company sees consumers increasingly adjusting their spending patterns in response to rising inflation and the impact of higher interest rates, particularly in the premium segments in some categories. The retailers also continue to adjust their inventories to better align with their updated sales forecasts. The company expects the current external operating environment to remain highly challenging, causing the company to lower the fiscal year 2023 outlook. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.7 million, compared to $31.8 million.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) stock surges 20.80% (As on October 6, 11:50:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys. Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions. Operating income was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) gross profit increases
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stock rose 0.55% (As on October 7, 11:55:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat quarterly sales and profit estimates, boosted by higher prices for its Marie Callender’s and Slim Jim brands even as consumer demand wanes under the weight of decades-high inflation. Global food companies have been increasing prices over the past year to shield profit margins, which have been squeezed by elevated freight and labor expenses, and spiraling costs of raw ingredients like corn, wheat, proteins and edible oils. The company has announced further price hikes in the third quarter although he expects volumes to remain challenged in the second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 14.2% to $275 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture. Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, increased 9.1% to $547 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in adjusted gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture, slightly offset by lower pension income.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Is Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.01, or +1.01%, to $1. Volume reached 108,615 shares, with price reaching a high of $1.04 and a low of $0.97. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Bright Green Announces Close of Transaction with Alterola Biotech.
Warren Buffett's stock portfolio is so large that unrealized investment losses in the 2nd-quarter led to a 10% decline in earnings per share for the whole S&P 500
Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported an unrealized investment loss of $67 billion last quarter due to the broad stock market decline.S&P Dow Jones Indices estimates that Berkshire's unrealized investment loss will lower the S&P 500's EPS by $4.74. Berkshire Hathaway's public stock portfolio is so large it's set to have an...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) sales rises
RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stock rose 3.53% (As on October 6, 11:48:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Record sales were driven by improving material supply through insourcing and qualifying new suppliers. Price increases across all segments helped offset foreign exchange headwinds and cost inflation, which remained elevated. Geographically, demand was strong in the U.S. and in emerging markets. European demand was weak during the quarter as the region experienced increasing inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds. Sales included 19.5% of organic growth, 1.0% growth from acquisitions and foreign currency translation headwinds of 3.4%. In addition to strong sales growth, record fiscal 2023 first-quarter adjusted EBIT benefited from $30 million in MAP 2025 savings as improved material supply allowed savings from operational initiatives to be realized. Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.15 billion, compared to $1.38 billion a year ago.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) posts mixed result
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) stock rose 1.64% (As on October 6, 11:49:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $231.9 million in the first quarter of FY 23 compared with $29.8 million, in last year’s first quarter. The price/mix increased 19%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in the company’s core business segments undertaken to counter input, manufacturing and transportation cost inflation. Volumes fell 5% mainly due to lower casual dining and full-service restaurant traffic in the United States. In addition, the timing of shipments to large chain restaurant customers was a headwind. Lamb Weston’s shipments into foodservice and retail channels across the United States continued to be adversely impacted by its inability to fully serve customer demand stemming from widespread industry supply chain restrictions, like labor and commodities shortages. Gross profit came in at $273.3 million, up $122 million, driven by the favorable price/mix and productivity initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) jumped 92% to $227.8 million, courtesy of increased income from operations.
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Loss Widens
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock plunges 13.03% (As on October 7, 11:56:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported a net loss of $13.00 million, wider than $6.97 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2023. Med Tech net sales were $22.8 million, a 29.6% increase from the prior-year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $8.8 million, which increased 50.0%, thrombectomy sales of $10.0 million, which increased 31.8% and NanoKnife disposable sales, which increased 12.3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Med Device net sales were $58.7 million, a decline of 1.1% compared to the prior-year period. U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $69.0 million, an increase of 7.1% from $64.5 million a year ago. International net sales were $12.5 million roughly flat compared to a year ago. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 51.9%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 63.2%, a decline of 220 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 47.5%, a decline of 70 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was negatively impacted by macro forces including labor shortages and increased costs for labor, raw materials and freight.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaffirms Its Outlook
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) stock rose 1.80% (As on October 7, 11:54:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 23. Higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs, partially offset by pricing actions and cost savings led by the Company’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program, resulted in a decline in gross profit margin of 320 basis points. Operating income was $235 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $265 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decline was driven by gross margin compression, primarily in the Company’s Flavor Solutions segment. Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities was $250 million compared to $373 million through the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income and higher inventory levels.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) cuts its forecasts
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) stock fell 8.66% (As on October 7, 11:55:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs. The jeans maker, which has been battling supply chain disruptions since the pandemic began, now further strained due to the Russia-Ukraine war, has been raising prices of its denims to battle rising costs. Further, continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., also resulted in estimated missed sales of approximately $30 to $40 million, or 2% to 3% of growth. Given more modest expectations for the fourth quarter, the company has reduced its financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. Despite these near-term challenges, the company believes it remains well positioned to achieve its long-term growth plan. Adjusted net income was $161 million compared to $197 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBIT was $188 million compared to $222 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JP Morgan
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock fell 0.41% (As on October 10, 11:24:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after JPMorgan downgraded the information technology services and consulting company to Neutral from Overweight while also lowering the target price for the stock to $77 from $82. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $4.98-$5.03 billion, or growth of 5.0%-6.0% (7.5%-8.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $19.7-$19.9 billion, or growth of 6.3%-7.3% (8.5%-9.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 basis points to 30 basis points to 15.6% – 15.7%. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.51-$4.57.
Aehr Stock Soars 24% as Earnings Surge on EV Market Growth
Fiscal first-quarter 2023 revenue jumped 89% year over year, easily topping the 52% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 crushed the $0.01 analyst consensus estimate. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 guidance for revenue growth of 18% to 38% and a "strong" profit margin. You’re reading a...
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) stock fell 9.86% (As on October 6, 11:50:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line. Demand remained healthy due to a shift in businesses adopting workforce agility and a persistently tight labor market. The Company’s ability to execute against market opportunities drove broad-based topline growth across most client segments, including strategic global accounts and regional accounts, in the majority of the Company’s markets and solution areas. The Company’s billable hours increased by 10.5% and average bill rate increased by 1.6% (or 3.2% on a constant currency basis) over the prior year quarter. Year-over-year improvement in average bill rate is attributable to an ongoing focus on value-based pricing. Gross margin was 40.9%, up from 39.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 230 basis point improvement in pay/bill ratio driven by ongoing efforts to enhance pricing while offering competitive consultant wages. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in employee-related benefits, primarily vacation and self-insured medical costs.
Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock surges 23.94% (As on October 7, 11:58:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $414,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Bookings were $19.1 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. Backlog as of August 31, 2022 was $19.5 million. Total cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2022 were $36.1 million, up from $6.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Eaton Vance Duration: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Eaton Vance Duration EVV. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Eaton Vance Duration will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
