Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowers Estimaes
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell 0.90% (As on October 6, 11:49:02 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. However, the company sees consumers increasingly adjusting their spending patterns in response to rising inflation and the impact of higher interest rates, particularly in the premium segments in some categories. The retailers also continue to adjust their inventories to better align with their updated sales forecasts. The company expects the current external operating environment to remain highly challenging, causing the company to lower the fiscal year 2023 outlook. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.7 million, compared to $31.8 million.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) stock surges 20.80% (As on October 6, 11:50:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys. Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions. Operating income was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) gross profit increases
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stock rose 0.55% (As on October 7, 11:55:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat quarterly sales and profit estimates, boosted by higher prices for its Marie Callender’s and Slim Jim brands even as consumer demand wanes under the weight of decades-high inflation. Global food companies have been increasing prices over the past year to shield profit margins, which have been squeezed by elevated freight and labor expenses, and spiraling costs of raw ingredients like corn, wheat, proteins and edible oils. The company has announced further price hikes in the third quarter although he expects volumes to remain challenged in the second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 14.2% to $275 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture. Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, increased 9.1% to $547 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in adjusted gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture, slightly offset by lower pension income.
Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) posts loss
Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock fell 7.18% (As on October 7, 11:56:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. During the second quarter, the company had experienced strong win rates that were most notable for the breadth of the customers across industries and offerings, as well as the increasing importance of offering a full range of solutions to both enterprise customers and health plan partners.
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Loss Widens
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock plunges 13.03% (As on October 7, 11:56:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported a net loss of $13.00 million, wider than $6.97 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full year 2023. Med Tech net sales were $22.8 million, a 29.6% increase from the prior-year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $8.8 million, which increased 50.0%, thrombectomy sales of $10.0 million, which increased 31.8% and NanoKnife disposable sales, which increased 12.3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Med Device net sales were $58.7 million, a decline of 1.1% compared to the prior-year period. U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $69.0 million, an increase of 7.1% from $64.5 million a year ago. International net sales were $12.5 million roughly flat compared to a year ago. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 51.9%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 63.2%, a decline of 220 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 47.5%, a decline of 70 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was negatively impacted by macro forces including labor shortages and increased costs for labor, raw materials and freight.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) posts mixed result
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) stock rose 1.64% (As on October 6, 11:49:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $231.9 million in the first quarter of FY 23 compared with $29.8 million, in last year’s first quarter. The price/mix increased 19%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in the company’s core business segments undertaken to counter input, manufacturing and transportation cost inflation. Volumes fell 5% mainly due to lower casual dining and full-service restaurant traffic in the United States. In addition, the timing of shipments to large chain restaurant customers was a headwind. Lamb Weston’s shipments into foodservice and retail channels across the United States continued to be adversely impacted by its inability to fully serve customer demand stemming from widespread industry supply chain restrictions, like labor and commodities shortages. Gross profit came in at $273.3 million, up $122 million, driven by the favorable price/mix and productivity initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) jumped 92% to $227.8 million, courtesy of increased income from operations.
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) stock fell 9.86% (As on October 6, 11:50:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line. Demand remained healthy due to a shift in businesses adopting workforce agility and a persistently tight labor market. The Company’s ability to execute against market opportunities drove broad-based topline growth across most client segments, including strategic global accounts and regional accounts, in the majority of the Company’s markets and solution areas. The Company’s billable hours increased by 10.5% and average bill rate increased by 1.6% (or 3.2% on a constant currency basis) over the prior year quarter. Year-over-year improvement in average bill rate is attributable to an ongoing focus on value-based pricing. Gross margin was 40.9%, up from 39.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 230 basis point improvement in pay/bill ratio driven by ongoing efforts to enhance pricing while offering competitive consultant wages. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in employee-related benefits, primarily vacation and self-insured medical costs.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) cuts its forecasts
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) stock fell 8.66% (As on October 7, 11:55:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company cut its full-year profit forecast after missing third-quarter revenue, as softening demand and a strengthening U.S. dollar adds to worries alongside higher costs. The jeans maker, which has been battling supply chain disruptions since the pandemic began, now further strained due to the Russia-Ukraine war, has been raising prices of its denims to battle rising costs. Further, continued supply chain disruption, primarily in the U.S., also resulted in estimated missed sales of approximately $30 to $40 million, or 2% to 3% of growth. Given more modest expectations for the fourth quarter, the company has reduced its financial outlook for fiscal year 2022. Despite these near-term challenges, the company believes it remains well positioned to achieve its long-term growth plan. Adjusted net income was $161 million compared to $197 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBIT was $188 million compared to $222 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
