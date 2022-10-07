Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Levi Stock Drops 12% on Annual Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
Fiscal Q3 revenue grew 1% year over year, missing the 7% growth Wall Street had expected. Continued supply chain disruptions hurt sales growth by an estimated 2% to 3%. Adjusted EPS declined 17%, but still beat the analyst consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) stock surges 20.80% (As on October 6, 11:50:15 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Backlog totaled $199.2 million in the first quarter versus $206.2 million at the end of fiscal 2022 and $126.5 million at the end of the first quarter of last fiscal year. The sequential decline was primarily in Canvys. Gross margin was 34.1% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 versus 30.3% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter representing strong sales and growth in engineered solutions. Operating income was $8.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and $2.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash and investments were $35.6 million as of August 27, 2022 compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022 and $36.4 million on August 28, 2021. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowers Estimaes
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) stock fell 0.90% (As on October 6, 11:49:02 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. However, the company sees consumers increasingly adjusting their spending patterns in response to rising inflation and the impact of higher interest rates, particularly in the premium segments in some categories. The retailers also continue to adjust their inventories to better align with their updated sales forecasts. The company expects the current external operating environment to remain highly challenging, causing the company to lower the fiscal year 2023 outlook. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $39.7 million, compared to $31.8 million.
IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) EBITDA Increases
IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) stock rose 4.23% (As on October 7, 11:55:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported 16% fall in the Consolidated revenue in to $329 million from $390 million as a result of a 23% decrease in the Traditional Communications segment’s revenue. National Retail Solutions (NRS) recurring revenue* increased 157% to $17.7 million in 4Q22. FY2022 recurring revenue increased 129% to $45.3 million. Net active POS terminals increased by approximately 1400 during 4Q22 to end the quarter with approximately 19,400. BOSS Money remittance revenue increased 56% to $17.0 million in 4Q22. Transaction volume increased by 31% to 2.7 million. FY2022 revenue increased 16% to $57.5 million with transaction volume increasing 24% to 9.4 million. net2phone subscription revenue* increased 37% to $15.1 million in 4Q22. Seats served increased by approximately 12,000 sequentially to end the quarter with approximately 291,000. FY2022 subscription revenue increased 38% to $53.6 million. Net income attributable to IDT in 4Q22 decreased to $17.2 million from $38.7 million. Consolidated income from operations in 4Q22 increased 13% to $19.2 million from $16.9 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q22 increased 9% to $24.1 million from $22.2 million. IDT repurchased 554,744 shares of its Class B common stock in the open market for $13.4 million during 4Q22.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) gross profit increases
Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stock rose 0.55% (As on October 7, 11:55:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat quarterly sales and profit estimates, boosted by higher prices for its Marie Callender’s and Slim Jim brands even as consumer demand wanes under the weight of decades-high inflation. Global food companies have been increasing prices over the past year to shield profit margins, which have been squeezed by elevated freight and labor expenses, and spiraling costs of raw ingredients like corn, wheat, proteins and edible oils. The company has announced further price hikes in the third quarter although he expects volumes to remain challenged in the second quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands increased 14.2% to $275 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. The increase was driven primarily by the increase in gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture. Adjusted EBITDA, which includes equity method investment earnings and pension and postretirement non-service income, increased 9.1% to $547 million in the quarter, primarily driven by the increase in adjusted gross profit and a strong performance from the company’s Ardent Mills joint venture, slightly offset by lower pension income.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded by Oppenheimer
Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stock rose 0.14% (As on October 10, 11:25:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after Oppenheimer upgraded the data-center company’s stock to Outperform from Perform and has a $750 target price. To support increasing demand for the digital services essential to powering today’s businesses, EQIX, the world’s digital infrastructure company, has announced its expansion to Indonesia with plans for an approximately $74 million International Business Exchange (IBX®) data center in the heart of Jakarta. Through this expansion, Equinix will enable Indonesian businesses, as well as multinationals with a presence in Indonesia, to leverage its trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure to power their businesses. Driven by rapid business digitalization and a substantial digital-savvy population, Indonesia has emerged as Southeast Asia’s largest digital economy in value, and is expected to be a key hub of interconnection in the region. With major cloud service providers, such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud, launching cloud regions in Indonesia, the country is forecast to become the second largest public cloud market in Southeast Asia. These trends collectively raise the need for increased digital services and data center services capacity in Indonesia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parktelegraph.com
Momentum Is Strong For Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Copart Inc. (CPRT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.94, or +0.83%, to $113.73. Volume reached 34,318 shares, with price reaching a high of $113.32 and a low of $113.32. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Copart Inc. and Charter Communications Inc..
Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) posts loss
Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock fell 7.18% (As on October 7, 11:56:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. During the second quarter, the company had experienced strong win rates that were most notable for the breadth of the customers across industries and offerings, as well as the increasing importance of offering a full range of solutions to both enterprise customers and health plan partners.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) sales rises
RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stock rose 3.53% (As on October 6, 11:48:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Record sales were driven by improving material supply through insourcing and qualifying new suppliers. Price increases across all segments helped offset foreign exchange headwinds and cost inflation, which remained elevated. Geographically, demand was strong in the U.S. and in emerging markets. European demand was weak during the quarter as the region experienced increasing inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds. Sales included 19.5% of organic growth, 1.0% growth from acquisitions and foreign currency translation headwinds of 3.4%. In addition to strong sales growth, record fiscal 2023 first-quarter adjusted EBIT benefited from $30 million in MAP 2025 savings as improved material supply allowed savings from operational initiatives to be realized. Total liquidity, including cash and committed revolving credit facilities, was $1.15 billion, compared to $1.38 billion a year ago.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) posts mixed result
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) stock rose 1.64% (As on October 6, 11:49:05 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s bottom line totaled $231.9 million in the first quarter of FY 23 compared with $29.8 million, in last year’s first quarter. The price/mix increased 19%, reflecting gains from pricing actions in the company’s core business segments undertaken to counter input, manufacturing and transportation cost inflation. Volumes fell 5% mainly due to lower casual dining and full-service restaurant traffic in the United States. In addition, the timing of shipments to large chain restaurant customers was a headwind. Lamb Weston’s shipments into foodservice and retail channels across the United States continued to be adversely impacted by its inability to fully serve customer demand stemming from widespread industry supply chain restrictions, like labor and commodities shortages. Gross profit came in at $273.3 million, up $122 million, driven by the favorable price/mix and productivity initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint ventures) jumped 92% to $227.8 million, courtesy of increased income from operations.
tickerreport.com
Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by JP Morgan
Cognizant Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTSH) stock fell 0.41% (As on October 10, 11:24:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after JPMorgan downgraded the information technology services and consulting company to Neutral from Overweight while also lowering the target price for the stock to $77 from $82. Third quarter revenue is expected to be $4.98-$5.03 billion, or growth of 5.0%-6.0% (7.5%-8.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be $19.7-$19.9 billion, or growth of 6.3%-7.3% (8.5%-9.5% in constant currency). Full-year 2022 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 basis points to 30 basis points to 15.6% – 15.7%. Full-year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.51-$4.57.
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Initiated by MKM Partners
Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock fell 1.28% (As on October 10, 11:26:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Neutral rating to go with a $115 target. The company is now oering customers nationwide the convenient option to buy online and pick up orders in-store. With more than 1,250 stores located across the United States, this new buying option aims to make the customer experience even more seamless by providing a new and convenient way for customers to shop Five Below’s incredible $1-5 extreme value assortment of games, tech, arts & crafts, candy, snacks, beauty and more, as well as the Company’s ever expanding Five Beyond section with premium nds for just a little extra. In addition to shopping Five Below’s incredible selection of $1-5 nds with buy online pick up in store option, customers can conveniently shop the Company’s newly launched Five Beyond section, which is available in select stores across the country. This new area includes extreme value and seasonal products that are above $5, and include even more premium products that ‘wow’ for just a little more money, while keeping prices way below the rest.
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These supercharged stocks have the competitive edges and intangibles necessary to make patient investors richer over the coming decade.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaffirms Its Outlook
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) stock rose 1.80% (As on October 7, 11:54:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 23. Higher cost inflation and other supply chain costs, partially offset by pricing actions and cost savings led by the Company’s Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program, resulted in a decline in gross profit margin of 320 basis points. Operating income was $235 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $265 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decline was driven by gross margin compression, primarily in the Company’s Flavor Solutions segment. Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities was $250 million compared to $373 million through the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower net income and higher inventory levels.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock surges 23.94% (As on October 7, 11:58:45 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $414,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Bookings were $19.1 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. Backlog as of August 31, 2022 was $19.5 million. Total cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2022 were $36.1 million, up from $6.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) stock fell 9.86% (As on October 6, 11:50:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line. Demand remained healthy due to a shift in businesses adopting workforce agility and a persistently tight labor market. The Company’s ability to execute against market opportunities drove broad-based topline growth across most client segments, including strategic global accounts and regional accounts, in the majority of the Company’s markets and solution areas. The Company’s billable hours increased by 10.5% and average bill rate increased by 1.6% (or 3.2% on a constant currency basis) over the prior year quarter. Year-over-year improvement in average bill rate is attributable to an ongoing focus on value-based pricing. Gross margin was 40.9%, up from 39.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 230 basis point improvement in pay/bill ratio driven by ongoing efforts to enhance pricing while offering competitive consultant wages. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in employee-related benefits, primarily vacation and self-insured medical costs.
FXDailyReport.com
548
Followers
7K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0