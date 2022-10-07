Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+163) Atlanta (-195) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (101-61) will try to beat the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Phillies at +163 and the Braves are at -195. The over/under comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers will be Ranger Suarez and Max Fried.
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
Vanderbilt Commodores vs Georgia Bulldogs Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Bulldogs (-38) The Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) will try to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Vanderbilt opens this matchup as 38-point dogs. The total is set at 58. The Vanderbilt Commodores step onto the field holding a record of 3-3 for this year. The...
Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers Prediction, 10/13/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Mountaineers (+3.5) Milan Puskar Stadium is where the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3) will take on the Baylor Bears (3-2) on Thursday. Baylor opens this game as 3.5-point favorites. The total is 55. The Baylor Bears step onto the field holding a record of 3-2 for this season. In...
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd Prediction, 10/12/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs Marshall Thundering Herd. Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. Odds/Point Spread: Thundering Herd (-8) The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) are en route to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Wednesday where they will compete against the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2). Louisiana opens this contest as 8-point dogs. The total is set at 46.5.
Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rebels (-15) Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is the location where the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will compete against the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday. Auburn opens this matchup as 15-point underdogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The betting total is set at 54.5. The Auburn Tigers come into this game with a...
Arizona Wildcats vs Washington Huskies Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Huskies (-15.5) Husky Stadium is the site where the Washington Huskies (4-2) will take on the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday. Arizona opens as 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under comes in at 70.5. The Arizona Wildcats come into this matchup with a record of 3-3 for this season. In...
Video: NFL Picks - Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/9/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/9/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks. Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles 10/9/2022. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Glendale, AZ to face the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00PM EST at State Farm Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
Who’s ready for some more playoff action? Game two of this NL Wild Card series continues as the Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Rome of the West”. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.
NL Wild Card Game 3 Reaction: Padres Face The Dodgers In NLDS
Will Middlebrooks and Matt Snyder join Joe Musso to give their thoughts on the Padres facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was going to take more than...
