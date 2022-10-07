Read full article on original website
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650
NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 04, 2022
Stock futures trade up sharply as traders attempt to extend Monday’s rally. The stock market is set to continue the bullish sentiment after yesterday’s major bullish close. It seems the bearish pressure will stop for now and the stock market will undergo a bullish correction in October. However, traders will prepare for further weakness when the Fed comes back under focus again on the interest rate.
AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
USD/CHF Gearing Up for NFP Breakout?
USDCHF is consolidating with its higher lows and lower highs inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the hourly time frame. Price is testing the resistance at the .9900 major psychological mark and might be due for a dip to support again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to...
EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?
EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 12, 2022
The bearish pressure on gold prices managed to push the price down to close below the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Fortunately, there is no bearish continuation yet as the price moving steadily near the area now. Traders are awaiting the release of U.S inflation data this week. If the price could climb and close above $1,700 at the end of the week then we might see a bullish continuation.
SIX Swiss Exchange Reached CHF 94.5B in September
In September, overall exchange turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange, Europe’s third biggest trading platform and leading post-trade support provider attained CHF 94.5B, a 20.6% rise from August. Last month, the volume of exchanges on the buying and selling increased by 20.7% to 4,860,288. SIX Swiss Exchange revealed these numbers...
USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Extend Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.3679 to trade at about 1.3732 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour...
Deutsche Börse Improves by 15% for September
The cash businesses of the Deutsche Börse, a German trading institution, increased by 15% monthly (MoM) to €113.63B last month. Nevertheless, the quantity lowered -by 16% yearly (YoY) from €135.11B in September last year. These numbers are comprised in Deutsche Börse’s September 2022 financial markets trading activity, which was posted on Tuesday.
EUR/USD Aims to Cross Parity as US Jobs Data Top Estimates
After a vertical rally following a break over the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation, the EUR/USD currency pair is currently testing the psychological resistance of 1.0000. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) is seeing heavy selling, the major is gearing up to obliterate the parity. Once the DXY breaks below the key support of 110.00, we can expect to see a sharp decline.
As the Asian Session Gets Going, GBP/JPY Crosses Line Down 0.08%
As the Asia-Pacific session starts, GBP/JPY goes down. GBP/JPY started below 164.00 and went back up to 165.54 before giving up some of its gains. Even though the GBP/JPY has gone up for six days in a row, it needs to break above September’s high of 167.94 to confirm its tendency to go up. The GBP/JPY Relative Strength Index (RSI) went flat, buyers are getting tired of buying. As buyers take a break, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could go down and test the YTD high at 168.73.
EUR/CHF Extends Weekly Declines After Finding Resistance
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday extended the current weekly declines to trade below 0.9685 after finding strong trendline resistance at 0.9712. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line....
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
GBPAUD Short-Term Reversal Looming?
GBPAUD appears to be forming a double top pattern on its hourly time frame, indicating that the pair is done with its short-term uptrend. Price has yet to break below the neckline around the 1.7300 handle to confirm that a downtrend will follow. If that happens, GBPAUD could slide by...
USD/JPY May Break 144.40 Amid a Volatile DXY
In Tokyo, USD/JPY is trading at 144.40. The asset is below 144.50, and as the US dollar index (DXY) picks up on selling, it is expected to be volatile. The DXY dropped below 111.00 and could go back to Wednesday’s low of 110.00. After a slow session in New...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
Gold Extends Declines to Trade Below 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The gold price on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current 5-week highs of about $1,730. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
US Dollar Index Erases Weekly Losses; Cracks Appear in Labor Market
The US dollar extended its rally toward the end of the trading week as the financial markets bled red ink. But there was some optimism among investors after the latest initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which could help plant the seeds to ease monetary policy. In the meantime, the greenback reclaimed some of its lost gains.
