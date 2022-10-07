As the Asia-Pacific session starts, GBP/JPY goes down. GBP/JPY started below 164.00 and went back up to 165.54 before giving up some of its gains. Even though the GBP/JPY has gone up for six days in a row, it needs to break above September’s high of 167.94 to confirm its tendency to go up. The GBP/JPY Relative Strength Index (RSI) went flat, buyers are getting tired of buying. As buyers take a break, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could go down and test the YTD high at 168.73.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO