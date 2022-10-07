Read full article on original website
Related
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Prediction, 10/8/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The New York Mets (101-61) will compete against the San Diego Padres (89-73) at Citi Field on Saturday in Game 2 of their Wild Card series. The starting pitchers will be Joe Musgrove and Jacob deGrom. The Padres have tallied 276 doubles as a team and have knocked 153 balls...
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+194) New York (-230) The Cleveland Guardians (92-70) are on their way to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday where they will play the New York Yankees (99-63). The moneyline on this contest has Cleveland at +194 while New York is at -230. The betting total is set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Cal Quantrill and Gerrit Cole.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+163) Atlanta (-195) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (101-61) will try to beat the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Phillies at +163 and the Braves are at -195. The over/under comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers will be Ranger Suarez and Max Fried.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
Doc's Sports Service
Video: NFL Picks - Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/9/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/9/2022 Week 5 NFL Free Picks. Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles 10/9/2022. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Glendale, AZ to face the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00PM EST at State Farm Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of...
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
