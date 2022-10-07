Read full article on original website
San Francisco Giants expect left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to opt out of contract
The San Francisco Giants expect left-hander Carlos Rodon to opt out of his contract for next season, president of baseball
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs New York Mets Prediction, 10/8/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The New York Mets (101-61) will compete against the San Diego Padres (89-73) at Citi Field on Saturday in Game 2 of their Wild Card series. The starting pitchers will be Joe Musgrove and Jacob deGrom. The Padres have tallied 276 doubles as a team and have knocked 153 balls...
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+163) Atlanta (-195) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (101-61) will try to beat the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Phillies at +163 and the Braves are at -195. The over/under comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers will be Ranger Suarez and Max Fried.
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
Doc's Sports Service
Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, 10/8/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Cleveland Guardians are welcoming the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field on Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series. The Guardians won Game 1 by a score of 2-1 to take a 1-0 series lead. The starting pitchers for Game 2 are Tyler Glasnow and Triston McKenzie.
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
MLB
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
Rangers Prospect Helps Team Win in AFL
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
MLB・
theScore
Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS
Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
SF Giants: Zaidi expects to add at least one starter this offseason
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the front office plans to add at least one starting pitcher this offseason.
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
