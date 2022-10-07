ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Doc's Sports Service

Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+163) Atlanta (-195) Truist Park is the location where the Atlanta Braves (101-61) will try to beat the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this matchup has the Phillies at +163 and the Braves are at -195. The over/under comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers will be Ranger Suarez and Max Fried.
Doc's Sports Service

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/11/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
MLB

Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown

The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
theScore

Padres shut out Mets in Game 3, advance to face Dodgers in NLDS

Joe Musgrove spun a historic gem as the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 to win their best-of-three National League wild-card series at Citi Field on Sunday. San Diego will face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Musgrove, who grew...
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
