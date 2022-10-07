Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+199) Houston (-240) The Seattle Mariners (90-72) are en route to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday where they will meet the Houston Astros (106-56). The moneyline on this matchup has the Mariners at +199 while the Astros are coming in at -240. The total has been set at 6.5. The pitchers who are expected to start will be Logan Gilbert and Justin Verlander.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO