MLB

How to Watch MLB Playoffs 2022 Without Cable

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
Who’s ready for a little October baseball?!

After a historic season, the 2022 MLB Playoffs have finally arrived! Since the sports streaming world is constantly evolving, Decider’s here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action. The 2022 MLB postseason will air across a variety of networks, with ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC hosting the Wild Card games, TBS, FOX, and FS1 airing the ALDS, ALCS, NLDS, and NLCS, and FOX broadcasting the World Series.

Eight teams will collide in the Wild Card round, before four squads advance to play the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Houston Astros. Which two clubs will advance to the Fall Classic? Time will tell. Here’s how to watch the 2022 MLB Playoffs live online.

MLB PLAYOFFS 2022 CHANNEL INFO:

The 2022 MLB Wild Card Series will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, while the ALDS and ALCS will be broadcast on TBS. FOX and FS1 will air the NLDS, NLCS, and World Series.

MLB PLAYOFFS 2022 SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 7:

  • Rays @ Guardians: 12:05 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Phillies @ Cardinals: 2:07 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Mariners @ Blue Jays: 4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Padres @ Mets: 8:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, October 8:

  • Rays @ Guardians: 12:07 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
  • Mariners @ Blue Jays: 4:07 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Padres @ Mets: 7:37 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Phillies @ Cardinals: 8:37 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, October 9:

  • Mariners @ Blue Jays: 2:07 p.m. ET on ABC (if necessary)
  • Rays @ Guardians: 4:07 p.m. ET on ESPN (if necessary)
  • Padres @ Mets: 7:37 p.m. ET on ESPN (if necessary)
  • Phillies @ Cardinals: 8:37 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (if necessary)

A full MLB Playoff schedule can be found on ESPN.

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 MLB PLAYOFFS LIVE ONLINE:

HOW TO WATCH THE 2022 MLB PLAYOFFS LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also stream the MLB Playoffs with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM.

FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM are currently offering free trials for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH THE 2022 MLB PLAYOFFS ON MLB.TV?

Unfortunately, you can only stream the playoffs on MLB.TV in the United States with an active subscription to the service and a cable login. If you’re a subscriber, you can listen to the playoffs through MLB Audio. Live games are not available outside of the United States.

