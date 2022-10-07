Read full article on original website
WKTV
New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
waynetimes.com
Sodus Town Board takes the low road
They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Baldwinsville school board calls special meeting after superintendent arrested for DWI
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has called a special meeting in private two days after the district’s superintendent was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the district’s website. Jason D. Thomson, 48, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated after leaving the homecoming...
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
cnycentral.com
State lawmakers will use accountability benchmarks to hold Micron to it's promises for CNY
New York — New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe is one of the main sponsors of the Green CHIPS legislation, signed by the governor in August. That came just weeks before Tuesday’s major announcement that Micron chose the Town of Clay's White Pine Commerce Park to build a massive semiconductor plant.
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
Airport’s struggles continue as Tompkins County steps in with millions in extra funding
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) received tens of millions in funding for a terminal renovation and the addition of a U.S. Customs facility meant to foster international travelers and greatly boost overall usage of the airport. That project was first announced to much fanfare in 2018,...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany
As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York
If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski
PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
yonkerstimes.com
Micron Chooses New York Over Texas to Build Semiconductor Factory
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced one of the largest economic development projects in U.S. history — a transformational public-private partnership with Micron Technology to build a cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing campus in Onondaga County, New York. Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
cortlandvoice.com
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band posts season-high score at Phoenix show (134 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band had no competition at the Firebird Fantasy show in Phoenix on Saturday night. That’s just as well, because at this point the Northstars look to be in a class by themselves across the state.
