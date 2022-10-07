ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

New Public Defender-Criminal Division appointed

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive, Anthony Pincente Jr. announced Friday, he has appointed a new Public Defender-Criminal Division. Long-time Assistant Public Defender, Tina Hartwell will now lead the division. She began her career in the Oneida County division in 2001, during which time she spent 13 years as Assistant Public Defender in the Major Crimes Division and 3 years in the City Courts section. For the past 5 years, she has served as the Criminal Law Director for the Regional Immigration Assistance Center, providing advice to defense attorneys in 16 counties throughout Central New York.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Sodus Town Board takes the low road

They did it under the auspices of “circulation and cost of legal notices”. Of course, that was just a cover for the real reason. At their last meeting, the Sodus Town Board voted to change their town legal newspaper designation from the Times of Wayne County to the Lakeshore News.
SODUS, NY
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany

As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
UTICA, NY
2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York

If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
SYRACUSE, NY
Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
Micron Chooses New York Over Texas to Build Semiconductor Factory

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced one of the largest economic development projects in U.S. history — a transformational public-private partnership with Micron Technology to build a cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing campus in Onondaga County, New York. Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

