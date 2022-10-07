ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals

MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

How To Pronounce Missoula's Beartracks Bridge In Salish

After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fuel Fitness announces president's resignation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fuel Fitness announced on Sunday CEO Michael Burks resigned as president of the company. The announcement comes just a week after locations in Butte and Helena permanently closed without explanation until a four-page letter from Burks was released, accusing employees of stealing money from his business.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Shoshone News Press

SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man

A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Newstalk KGVO

How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and positioned themselves at the intersection...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Cracks in Missoula's Northside Bridge Can't be Fixed Until 2023

Missoula officials are now saying it will take "extensive repairs" before the Northside Pedestrian Bridge can re-open, forcing commuters on foot and two wheels to use detours. The City of Missoula closed the bridge on September 30 after an inspection showed there were "significant fractures" in the bridge's decking and supports. The bridge provides a critical crossing for people trying to cross over the Montana Rail Link track and Missoula switching yard, without having to travel several blocks east or west.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any 'brownouts' directed at Missoula

Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
