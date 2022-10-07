Read full article on original website
Should Emmerdale have used the storm to axe ALL dead wood?
The impending storm would have been the perfect opportunity to get rid of all the dead wood on the show once and for all. The cast is bloated with pointless characters. The Dingles could have been drastically pruned for a start. Posts: 13,161. Forum Member. ✭✭. 08/10/22 - 19:13 #2.
Vote to save Tony! Lets take him to the final
He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful. He is what strictly is about. Fun, entertainment, and giving it a go! He is the people's champion IMO. No. Its not funny. It's awful.
Emmerdale death scenes and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Faith's tragic exit. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) When Faith's ailing health prevents her from going...
Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner set for Im A Celeb
So its being confirmed in the media that Corrie Icon Sue and Hollyoaks Hunk Owen will be part of Im A Celebrity when it returns in a few weeks. I imagine Owen will be half dressed the whole time. I wish ITV would stop relying on on Corrie stars to...
Who are you looking forward to tonight?
(I hope I’m not treading on anyone’s heels in starting this thread 🙂) Which couples are you looking forward to seeing—for whatever reason?. I’ve got a batch of them. I’m nervously excited to see my favourites Hamza and Jowita doing something or other with dinosaurs. My giddy streak can’t wait to see the meerkat/warthog Samba from Richie and Giovanni. And I’m expecting great things from all the ballroom girls, Molly, Helen and Fleur. Interested to see how Nikita and Ellie deal with their QS. Oh, and I’m curious too to see if Will can cheer up and get back on track with his AS.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Carly Going To Die?
Trouble is around every corner in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Liz makes a decision about her future, Ava finally confronts Nikolas, TJ wants the truth from Curtis, Jordan fears the worst, and Carly’s plane is about to crash!. Liz has been experiencing these fugue states for far too long...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Split On Ridge And Taylor's Aspen Getaway
Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) relationship timeline is one that "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have been talking about for years. That's because the two exes have never really fully cut the cord on their relationship together. Adding Ridge's on-again, off-again wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) into the equation has made things even more complicated.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Asks Thomas for a Favor Regarding Douglas
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal Ridge Forrester asks his son Thomas Forrester for an important favor.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for October 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers suggest it'll be a time for romantic shake-ups during the month of October.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
Chad Duell is working on being a man and living single after divorce from Courtney Hope
CHad Duell opens up about his split from Courtney Hope. Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) on General Hospital married Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) The Young and the Restless in an unusual ceremony last Halloween. Fans began noticing around New Year that the duo no longer had pictures of each other up on their social media accounts and shortly after it was revealed they had split. Fan sought answers that did not come except for Duell stating the relationship simply did not work.
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Three Beyond Salem 2 characters are coming to town
Three fan-favorite characters from Beyond Salem 2 will soon show up on Days of Our Lives. Joey Johnson (Tanner Stine) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) will end up in Salem together but for different reasons. Wendy arrives first to find her brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and the Johnson siblings will be on hand to support Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) who is fighting for her life thanks to Orpheus (George DelHoyo).
Emmerdale's Olivia Bromley talks on-set rumours over 50th anniversary plot
Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley has opened up about on-set rumours over the plot of the show's 50th anniversary special. While making an appearance on James Martin's Saturday Morning show today (October 8), she talked about the special anniversary and what it is like when rumours fly around on set. "There's...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for the Fall 2022 Season
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate that the 2022 fall season will be filled with secrets and romance for Port Charles citizens.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Tucker may stop Nate and Victoria from taking over Chancellor-Winters
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless are making some predictions by connecting the dots that will halt Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) plans to take over Chancellor-Winters. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is Noah Newman’s (Rory Gibson) ex-girlfriend from London and the company that owns the Bentley that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is investigating is based out of London and has an LA office.
Which Is Currently The Best Soap?
Out of all the four main UK soaps which has managed to secure it's place as the best or most improved show this year?. Emmerdale may move to #1 if storm week is a success! Faiths final episodes will definitely be well acted and emotional too. Overall I think EastEnders have the strongest cast though. Alfie’s the only real dud in there.
how many would love the strictly cast 2021 back on now
Hi I love strictly for long time and this series is ok but after last night show I rather was happy to go back to watching last year series. feel 2021 was more upbeat more good dancing, more spankle etc ps i miss rose. Posts: 3,838. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
The Panesars - EastEnders
I'm really enjoying the Panesars at the moment, but their ages confuse me. Does anyone know how old they are all supposed to be. I think Ash has just turned 30, and Kheerat is older so how old are the parents?. I know there's only ten years between the actors...
