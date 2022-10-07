Propelify 2022 proves to be ‘better together’ as entrepreneurs and innovators give license to think differently and make impact

Read full article on original website
Diverse, chamber groups come together at Propelify thanks to Cross River Bank
Cross River Bank hosted a collaborative lounge last week at the Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken. The “Cross River Commons” lounge was centrally located to all the traffic of the hundreds of attendees to the event. It brought together leading groups from across the state, including various chambers of commerce who used the space to highlight their work supporting local small businesses. Tech entrepreneurs also were able to connect with leading business advocates across diverse communities to find commonalities and propel economic inclusion.
At Manufacturing Day, lots of energy and (cautious) optimism
It’s fair to say the more than 1000 attendees — which included four high school robotics teams — brought plenty of excitement and enthusiasm for the annual Made in New Jersey Manufacturing Day event, held last Friday at iPlay America in Freehold. And it’s fair to say...
$47M in financing secured for Thor Equities Group’s Linden warehouse facility
JLL Capital Markets on Friday said it arranged $47 million in acquisition financing for the 330,000-square-foot property located at 153 Linden St. in Passaic. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities Group, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through Tremont Realty Capital. Located at 153 Linden St., the...
Table to Table’s longtime executive director announces retirement
Food rescue organization Table to Table announced on Friday that the nonprofit organization’s longtime executive director, Ilene Isaacs, will retire at the end of 2022. Isaacs brings a close to a remarkable career of 20-plus years of service for the northern New Jersey nonprofit. In her place, Table to Table welcomes nonprofit veteran Denise Andersen in the role of executive director, according to an announcement from Gregory Mueller, chairman of the board.
New constituent relations team within Assembly Majority Office announced
The Assembly Majority Office’s new Internal Communications and Constituent Relations Department was announced Friday. Gina Wilder, Charity Jeffries and Christopher Aikin will work in conjunction with Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Trenton), who serves on senior leadership as constituent outreach chair. The department will be responsible for supporting district office staff...
