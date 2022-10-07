Propelify 2022 proves to be ‘better together’ as entrepreneurs and innovators give license to think differently and make impact

Cross River Bank hosted a collaborative lounge last week at the Propelify Innovation Festival in Hoboken. The “Cross River Commons” lounge was centrally located to all the traffic of the hundreds of attendees to the event. It brought together leading groups from across the state, including various chambers of commerce who used the space to highlight their work supporting local small businesses. Tech entrepreneurs also were able to connect with leading business advocates across diverse communities to find commonalities and propel economic inclusion.

