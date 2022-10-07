Read full article on original website
Todd Henry Newman
Mr. Todd Henry Newman, age 61, died October 9th, 2022. The Bulloch County native was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Todd worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro, he later began his career with Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, where he was employed for many years. Todd...
Brooks Dru Harville
Brooks Dru Harville, age 55, died on Sunday, October 9th 2022 at his home in Nevils. Dru was born in Bulloch County on August 12th 1967 to the late Keebler Harville and Marlene Adams Harville. He was raised in Nevils, GA and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1985. Dru attended Swainsboro Technical College and earned a degree as a machinist. He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro for several years and most recently with Precision Machine in Savannah until his retirement in 2018.
Georgia Pre-K week brings local celebrity readers to classrooms
Bulloch County Pre-K students and teachers celebrated Georgia Pre-K Week October 3-7, 2022, with a variety of fun classroom activities. Georgia’s Pre-Kindergarten program turns 30 this year, and October’s annual Pre-K Week is a time to showcase its benefits and encourage leaders to visit classrooms and read to children.
Ag Night Out First Friday brought fun for everyone
Ag Night Out First Friday was kicked off on Friday, October 7th, by the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) who dedicated their second community mural at the event. BCHS commissioned Charleston, South Carolina, artists David Boatwright and Michael Kuffel to paint a set of five murals representing Native American History of the Archaic period from 2,000 to 4,000 years ago.
Mark Andrew Galo
Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th. Mark was born in Medina, Ohio on October 17, 1970 to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo. He graduated from New London High School in 1989. At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined, then, that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.
Listing of Statesboro-Bulloch County Halloween and Family fun events
Grice Connect is working to compile a list of fun and safe Statesboro and Bulloch County Halloween events for families and children to enjoy. Scroll down for an interactive Halloween list. You should check back often, as we are continually updating this list with more Tricks and a Few Treats...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Johnny Wesley Slater Jr.
Johnny Wesley Slater, Jr., passed away on October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Johnny was born in Savannah, GA to Mary Alice Smith Slater and the late Johnny Slater, Sr. He was a lifelong mechanic and had a love of classic cars and hot rods, owning several himself. He had raced at the Oglethorpe Speedway in his early years, and when not racing he was in the pits working on the cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, and was looking forward to hunting season. He was retired from the Local 474 Operator’s Union.
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
Memorial Health Savannah earns Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center designation
Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction. The distinction recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The...
Helping youth by the gallon: PoJo’s Country Store sponsors Roosevelt’s Character Development Center
Statesboro’s Pojo’s Country Store is partnering with Roosevelt’s Character Development Center and the Roosevelt Cone Jr. Scholarship Foundation to be a charitable sponsor for the center. Sponsors like PoJo’s help the center to accomplish the works it hopes to achieve in the lives of underserved youth in the Statesboro community.
Hershel Craig Kennedy
Hershel Craig Kennedy, age 61, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Augusta University Hospital. The Bulloch County native was a member of The Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1979. He was a master carpenter for many years until he retired and became “the Best PaPa Ever” to Haley and Jacie.
Eva Parsons McClure
Mrs. Eva G. McClure, age 92, passed away at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born on November 19, 1929, in Carbon, Indiana to Earl and Eva Marie Parsons. She lived in Griffith, Indiana from 1962 until 1994 before moving to Bulloch County.
Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” Opens Oct. 13 at Emma Kelly Theater; Parody Musical of Monster Creator for Most Ages
Note: This is a preview column about the upcoming show. I was able to preview some of it and talk with those involved with the production during Friday evening’s rehearsal. Make sure to enter to win tickets and memorabilia from Galactic Comics and Games, too. Are you feeling a...
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
Food Lion |Feed the Boro Food Drop Saturday at SHS
Feed the Boro is hosting their October Food Drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by The Islands, this Saturday, October 8th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will again be distributing enough food...
TravelCenters of America Statesboro Travel Center Now Open
After breaking ground almost a year ago the TravelCenters of America (TA) Express travel center located at Interstate 16 and Highway 301 inside Southern Gateway Commerce Park is now open. TA Express Statesboro features TA’s recently unveiled new travel center design concepts including improved signage, new store flow, modern restrooms...
Southeast Georgia traffic interruption advisory Oct. 8-14
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 14. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to slow down, pay attention and watch for...
Kiwanis Club dedicates 2022 fair to Danny Beall posthumously
At the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s meeting on Thursday, 2022 Fair Chair Lisa Turner presented the 2022 fair dedication to the 2021 Fair Chair, the late Danny Beall. Mr. Beall died in June. The award was presented posthumously to his widow, Karen Beall, who is also a member of the club.
National Do Something Nice Day: Be #GriceGood in the Boro
At Grice Connect, we aim to bring you all the important and breaking news you need as a citizen of Statesboro and Bulloch County. But we also want to bring you the good news — stories about neighbors helping neighbors, organizations caring for those in need, and other things that will make you smile and see what a great community we live in.
