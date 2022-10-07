ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

momcollective.com

“I Just Need to be Sad, Mommy!!!”

It was my fifth night in a row of doing bedtime with my three kids by myself. I had said yes to staying outside extra long to play with the neighbors. I had said yes to having dinner later than normal. I had said yes to the boys playing downstairs...
pawesome.net

German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby

Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
The Associated Press

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
intheknow.com

Toddler has ‘little miss independent’ energy as she boards a plane all by herself

These parents shared an adorable TikTok of their daughter boarding a plane all by herself, and viewers are blown away by her impeccable manners. For some kids, traveling is a fun adventure, as shown in this adorable video from TikTokers and parents Mikayla and Nick (@mikandnick), which features their daughter, Hayden, delightfully boarding a plane all by herself. In response, viewers were amazed that the toddler exhibited better behavior than many adults on flights.
sevendaysvt

I Don't Want to Babysit My Sister's Baby

My younger sister is six months pregnant. She and her husband are very excited, and I'm happy for them, but she keeps alluding to me babysitting. I don't have children, and I have absolutely no desire to take care of a baby, even for an hour. I'm not trying to be a jerk; I just don't have it in me. I've told her before, but she seems to think I'm joking. How can I let her know I'm serious without causing a rift?
Mary Duncan

Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many chores

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my friend Sarah lived in a very religious nuclear family. Her parents were married since they were teenagers and were high up members of their church. They had a son and daughter, Sarah, a dog and a goldfish. Her father worked and ruled the roost, her mother did all the chores and shopping and kept the house and kids in order. They were the perfect little family.
Aabha Gopan

Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'

There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end. Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Someecards

Aunt makes 4 yo nephew cry so SIL gets revenge by embarrassing her the same way.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for doing the same thing to my sister-in-law that she does to my son?. So background: I (32f) have a brother, "Dave" (35m), who's married to "Sarah" (29f). They don't have children yet. I have a son who just turned four and a three-month-old daughter with my husband (39m). My husband and I live in Belgium most of the time, but we travel back to visit my family about once a month (in England).
sparklecat.com

The Therapy Cat Visit That Was Just Right

I had a therapy cat visit at the big hospital, along with our organization’s other cat, Josie. We started at the Cancer Center where a couple of women were getting infusions. One had her husband waiting for her, and I posed for a photo with the two of them. They were both very nice.
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
intheknow.com

Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums

This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
KTEN.com

Do Toddlers Need Special Towels?

Originally Posted On: https://deigo-us.com/journal/do-toddlers-need-special-towels/. There’s no doubt that life with a toddler can be fun and full of surprises. From taking their first steps to their never-ending curiosity, it’s a time of exploration and growth. And that can sometimes get messy, making bath time a daily event. All these factors lead to the question, do toddlers need special towels?
Sara B

Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.

