6 Local Towns on List of New Jersey’s Best Fall Destinations
Fall is officially here and it's a great time for weekend trips, right here in our area. There are plenty of great spots to check out within an easy drive from wherever you are in Atlantic and Cape May County. Writer Pete Genovese ranked his 33 best small towns in...
New Jersey’s Beer Drinking Rank Will Make You Want A Cold One
It seems to me that the residents of New Jersey have plenty of reasons to pop open a cold one after a long day at work, but the data about Garden State beer drinking is going to surprise you. The list of reasons New Jersey dwellers want to pop open...
New Jersey Named the Most Haunted State to Live in America
Do you hear mysterious creeks or blink twice at shadows in your New Jersey house? It might not be just your imagination. Apparently, many of in the Garden State may have lived or BE living with uninvited guests. According to new findings by Home Advisor, homes in New Jersey are...
Survey Says: Philadelphia Is The Worst City To Drive In America
Did you know that the average American loses $564 per-year due to congestion on the roadways?. This doesn’t take into consideration the exorbitant, ever-increasing price of a gallon of gasoline that the American people are experiencing these days. WalletHub.com has surveyed the question: Where are the worst cities to...
Incredibly The Most Famous Food In New Jersey Isn’t Actually Food
If I had to pick a motto it would be "I'll try anything at least once." It's how I can confidently say that pickles and peanut butter are a terrible combination and that mushrooms are actually delicious. Whenever I travel anywhere, I like to try food that's unique to that...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Town For Autumn Has Been Revealed
Everywhere you look in the Garden State, you're seeing the red and gold of the autumn leaves, and some areas are more autumnal than others. One website has announced its choice for the best autumn town in all of New Jersey. Autumn is certainly one of the most beautiful times...
The Most Massive Pumpkin In America Breaks Records
Fall is a favorite for a reason, we've got football back, our coziest sweaters, and the best candles ever. I love the family-fun that comes along with pumpkin picking at your local pumpkin patch. However, there are some pumpkins that I guarantee you won't be able to pick or even lift off the ground.
The Historic Toms River Amityville Horror House is For Sale. Go Inside
There's nothing scary about this charming home. I may be living under a rock, but I had no clue that the home used in the original The Amityville Horror film from 1977 is here in Toms River until yesterday. I was doing some research about scary movies with New Jersey ties when I came across that gem of information.
Just How Bad Are Jersey’s Beaches Eroded From Hurricane Ian?
Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents...
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations
As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!. No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations. Whether...
Camden County, NJ, Man Killed in Car-Dump Truck Crash
Authorities in Monroe Township say a man from Camden County died in a crash between a car and a dump truck late last week. The accident happened around 11:50 Thursday night, October 6th, at Glassboro (U.S. Route 322) and Fries Mill Roads. According to police, a 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members, and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together a photo...
You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey
It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!. This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.
The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden County, NJ, According to You!
We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions. Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's certainly easier to prioritize when food looks THIS good. From diners...
5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey
The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Grab Ice Cream Together in Freehold, NJ
This may be one of the coolest things we've ever seen. Two of New Jersey's favorite residents, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, recently grabbed ice cream together in Freehold. The day date took place at Jersey Freeze, reportedly Springsteen's favorite place to get ice cream, according to NJ.com on...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning. Rip Current RiskHigh. Waves4 -...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Vineland, NJ, Man Gets Life in Prison for Murder, Burning Human Remains
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of Tonya Cook in 2018. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Friday, 57-year-old Dennis Parrish, who was found guilty by a jury this past summer, was sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge, 10 years consecutive for second-degree desecration/setting fire to human remains, 10 years concurrent for second-degree desecration/dismemberment, along with charges for obstruction and tampering with evidence.
