We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy. And we're going to talk about abuse, and how it can happen in so many different ways—and how we can stop it. We'll be talking about how you can break up with someone who doesn't treat you right, and we'll be talking about ways we can all work together to make sure everyone has good self-esteem and feels like they are worthy of love.

