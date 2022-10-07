The American Idol family has lost a beloved former contestant. Willie Spence is dead after succumbing to injuries in a tragic Oct. 11 car accident. The singer’s local newspaper, Douglas Now, was first to report the news on Facebook. “DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee,” the outlet wrote. “We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie’s family, friends and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO