3 Mets most to blame for NL Wild Card defeat to Padres

The New York Mets failed to pull through in their NL Wild Card series against the Padres at Citi Field and these players deserve the most of the blame. After Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres, it seemed like the latter might be ready to dominate after a 7-1 win. But Buck Showalter’s club responded in Game 2 with an offensive explosion of their own as they secured a 7-3 victory behind the Jacob deGrom start.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Queens, NY
Max Scherzer’s graphic reaction to crushing Mets loss vs. Padres

Max Scherzer didn’t hold back his thoughts on the New York Mets’ brutal Game 3 loss to the San Diego Padres that led to their MLB playoffs exit. The Mets gave themselves a fighting chance after tying the Wild Card series in Game 2, but they came up with a lackadaisical performance in the do-or-die showdown on Sunday. The offense just wasn’t there as they failed to score a run and eventually fell 6-0 to the Padres.
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster

Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Not on wild-card roster

Clevinger (illness) was left off the wild-card roster Friday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger has been battling a non-COVID illness this week and will not be a part of the Padres' active roster as they take on the Mets in the wild-card round. The right-hander could join the active roster again if the Padres advance to the next round.
Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Out with shoulder injury

Rodriguez was removed from the Mets' wild-card roster due to a shoulder injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. The exact nature and severity of Rodriguez's injury are not yet clear, but the issue is evidently bad enough that he won't be able to pitch for at least this series as well as the NLDS, should the Mets advance. Taijuan Walker was added to the roster in his place.
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Starting Game 2 against Seattle

Gausman (finger) will start Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The Blue Jays' season will be riding on Gausman after they were shut out by the duo of Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz in the series opener. Gausman left his final start of regular season last Sunday after three innings with a laceration on his right middle finger, but he made it through Thursday's bullpen session unscathed. The right-hander posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 99:10 K:BB in 14 starts after the All-Star break.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head

Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS

Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1

Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
Pedro Severino: Becomes free agent

Severino was released by the Brewers on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Severino joined Milwaukee on a one-year, $1.9 million deal for 2022, but his season never got off the ground after he was handed an 80-game suspension in early April for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 29-year-old appeared in only eight MLB games and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Nashville, where he finished with a .308/.349/.496 slash line in 126 plate appearences.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster

Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
Jacob deGrom thought about potential Mets departure during playoff start

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had an incredible start in Saturday’s Wild Card series game, and he had a great source of motivation behind it. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had the ultimate pressure on his shoulders starting Saturday’s Wild Card game against the San Diego Padres. The Padres crushed the Mets during Game 1 on Friday with a final score of 7-1, and deGrom was determined to not make Game 2 his last.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury

Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
Phillies' Darick Hall: Not on wild-card roster

Hall was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hall was called up by Philadelphia on Sept. 30 but won't be on the active roster for the start of the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .250/.282/.522 slash line with nine home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games this year and could be in the mix for a roster spot later in the postseason should the Phillies advance.
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster

The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
