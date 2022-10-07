ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray J's Suicidal Posts Dismissed As 'Messing Around'

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFdDp_0iQGBNkp00
Photo: Getty Images

Ray J's recent Instagram posts left fans concerned that he was contemplating suicide, but a TMZ source says the artist was just "messing around."

On Thursday (October 6), Ray J posted a series of alarming messages on social media along with a picture where he appeared to be dangling his feet off of a ledge, all of which have now been deleted, per TMZ.

One caption read, "If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight."

"SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????" Ray J questioned in another post.

The artist also took to this Instagram story, writing "trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion — maybe the next life was my real reality."

Fans rushed to show their love and support for Ray J as he was seemingly contemplating taking his life.

However, a source close to the artist told TMZ that he was drinking as he was posting on social media. The TMZ source said Ray J was just "messing around."

He's been in the company of Princess Love and wasn't hospitalized, according to the source.

See Ray J's now-deleted posts here .

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Related
ETOnline.com

Brandy Shares Message of Support for Ray J After His Recent Posts Concern Fans

Brandy's showing Ray J a lot of love on the heels of her brother's concerning posts on social media. The 43-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of her and Ray J with the caption, "Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽." The post came just hours after Ray J took to his Instagram and alarmed his fans with posts where he contemplated taking his own life.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray J
Person
Princess Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Suicide#Messing#Suicidal#Tmz#Iheartradio
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt, 41, is strapped down on a stretcher and taken to hospital in NYC after 'outburst where he threw objects'... two months after arrest for punching man

Actor Michael Pitt was seen strapped down to a stretcher and taken to a hospital in New York on Friday after an emotional outburst. The star, who is best known for his work on Boardwalk Empire, had a public meltdown on a Brooklyn street which involved him throwing objects, TMZ claimed, which caused onlookers to call the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy