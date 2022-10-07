Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
KIMA TV
Police look for man suspected of entering U-District sorority house, assaulting student
Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are searching for a man they say broke into a sorority house and assaulted a student over the weekend. Police said they got a call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man assaulted a woman who was sleeping inside.
KIMA TV
Seattle 5-year-old missing, reportedly taken by parent during supervised visit
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are still searching for a 5-year-old girl announced missing on Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department tweeted a photo of Sky Sanchez and said she was reportedly taken by a parent who was having a supervised visit. Sanchez was last seen at the location...
KIMA TV
Mason County family still waiting for suspect to go on trial in daughter's 2018 death
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Four years later, a frustrated Mason County family is still waiting for the suspect in their daughter’s vehicular homicide to be held accountable. In 2018, Shayla Robinson was killed in a crash in rural Mason County. She was 25 years old and left behind...
KIMA TV
This year's wildfire season most mild for Washington state in a decade, officials say
WASHINGTON — On Friday, leaders from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) held an end of season wildfire press conference at their facility in Tumwater. Despite wildfires like Goat Rocks and Bolt Creek still burning, Hilary Franz, the commissioner of Public Lands, mentioned this wildfire season has...
KIMA TV
Coast Guard searching for missing man chronicling solo sail to Florida on social media
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast is asking the public to help them find a missing man who recently set sail from Massachusetts on his way to Florida. Authorities said 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem, Massachusetts, going toward Florida in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. He was last...
KIMA TV
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates in Washington's Secretary of State race
WASHINGTON — The race to become Washington's next Secretary of State is on – the two candidates in the running spoke to KOMO News about what their priorities are in KOMO’s Beyond the Podium series. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is working to keep his role as Washington...
