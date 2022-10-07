ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire

NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Tacoma, WA
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy