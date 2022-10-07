ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John, Prince Harry, and More Sue British Newspaper Over Alleged “Phone Tapping” and Other “Breaches of Privacy”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16K7g4_0iQG61H000

Elton John and his husband David Furnish, along with Prince Harry and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are among those named in a lawsuit suing the owners of the British group Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and Mail Online, over “gross breaches of privacy.”

The lawsuit, which was also filed by social justice campaigner Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, a black teenager who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993, alleges the British publisher allowed “abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy,” according to a statement issued on Oct. 6 by Hamlins, the law firm representing Prince Harry and actress Sadie Frost.

John, Furnish, Hurley, and Lawrence are represented by the Gunnercooke legal firm.

“The alleged crimes represent the tip of the iceberg,” read the Hamlins statement. “[The six] have banded together to uncover the truth and hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power today.”

Associated Newspapers is accused of having “corrupt links to private investigators” to obtain private and inside information and impersonating individuals to obtain access to medical records and bank accounts “through illicit means and manipulation.”

The lawsuit also accuses the publisher of bugging and recording private phone conversations, hiring private investigators to place listening devices in cars and homes, and even paying off police for sensitive information.

“These individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of Associated Newspapers,” continued the statement by Hamlins. “They have therefore banded together to uncover the truth, and to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable, many of whom still hold senior positions of authority and power.”

In February 2021, Britain’s High Court ruled that The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline website breached Meghan Markle’s privacy by publishing five articles featuring a large portion of a handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, following her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

In a statement, Associated Newspapers dismissed the allegations, including phone tapping and other acts alleged in the lawsuit.

“We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the ‘Mail’ titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old,” read a statement by the Associated Newspapers. “These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims—based on no credible evidence—appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lawrence
Person
David Justice
Person
Sadie Frost
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Doreen Lawrence
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Tapping#Uk#Associated Newspapers#The Daily Mail Mail#Gunnercooke
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy