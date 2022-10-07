ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Boris Grebenshchikov, and Serhii Babkin Release “Face To Face” for Ukraine

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mViFD_0iQG5Kqv00

As the war in Ukraine continues, as the country pushes forward in its defense and its invader Russia escalates the threat of nuclear war, many musicians are continuing to raise awareness and money for defense efforts.

Today (October 7), Dave Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Boris Grebenshchikov, and Serhii Babkin are some of those very artists, having now released the new single “Face To Face” for Ukraine.

Simultaneously, the collective has launched Collaborate For Peace, which aims to assist in raising awareness for the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s global UNITED24 initiative to help provide medical care for the citizens of Ukraine.

With Stevie Nicks providing harmonies, “Face to Face” was written by Stewart, renowned Russian musician Boris Grebenshchikov and famed Ukrainian artist Serhii Babkin.

All proceeds from streams and sales of “Face to Face” will go directly to UNITED24. Fans can stream the new song below.

Known as “The Bob Dylan of Russia,” Boris Grebenshchikov says of the conflict, “This war—in the center of Europe in the 21st century—is an insult to all humanity.”

“It’s a great honor for me to be a part of this song and to record with such legendary musicians,” says Babkin. “I’m very grateful to Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov, and Stevie Nicks for their support of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian people suffer so much because of the war that Russia unleashed. I want to express not only that terrible pain but also a hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won’t always be like this. It’s a cruel fight between Good and Evil, Light and Darkness. And Light will prevail, I truly believe it will!”

Discussing the inspiration behind “Face to Face,” Stewart says, “I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of Ukraine. The song is about how all war is horrific and it’s written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he’s getting into.”

Stevie Nicks adds, “Since the day the war began, I have carried Ukraine and its people in my heart. I am so honored to sing on this song written by my friend Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov, and Serhii Babkin. I hope it reminds people to continue to support Ukraine. I remind people during my shows to remember—this war is not over…”

Check out the new song below. Stream or Purchase “Face to Face” HERE .

Photo via Milestone Publicity

