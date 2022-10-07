ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best 18 Patsy Cline Quotes

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c21g_0iQG58LS00

The story of Patsy Cline is one of the most interesting in American country music history.

Born in 1932, Cline became active as a musician and performer early in her life in 1948. And then just as fast as she rose to fame, her career and life came to a halt in 1963 at just 30 years old. The singer died in a plane crash that took the lives of others, including Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins.

In total, her recording career lasted just eight years. Though in that time, she was able to cut many hits that remain as influential today as they were when she tracked them. Songs like “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Tra Le La Le La Triangle.”

Her voice was exquisite, her delivery superb.

But what did Cline have to say about life and love, her craft, and the world around her, outside of her song lyrics and performances?

That is the subject of the inquiry here today. These are the18 best Patsy Cline quotes.

1. “It seems that every time I stick my neck out, I get my foot into something else.”

2. “I’m gonna be something one of these days.”

3. “Carnegie Hall was real fabulous, but you know, it ain’t as big as the Grand Ole Opry.”

4. “I’ve become a captive of my own ambitions.”

5. “The one thing I wanted to do more than anything else was sing country music.”

6. “If I made a list of the people I admire, Mom would probably fill up half of it. She could do anything and everything.”

7. “I’m not making up my mind about anything right now. Things are happening so quickly for me, and I’m still in the thinking stage.”

8. “I can’t miss a night’s work and let my public down.”

9. “I recorded a song called, ‘I Fall to Pieces,’ and I was in a car wreck. Now I’m worried because I have a brand-new record, and it’s called Crazy!”

10. “I have gotten more than I asked for. All that I ever wanted was to hear my voice on record and have a song among the Top 20.”

11. “I would never have gone anywhere if it hadn’t been for Mother’s faith and support.”

12. “Anybody that’ll stand up to The Cline is all right.”

13. “In childhood, I developed a serious throat infection, and my heart stopped beating. I recovered from that illness with a voice that boomed forth like Kate Smith’s!”

14. “My new house is going to have wall-to-wall awards!”

15. “Sitting around the house playing the wife and mother is driving me crazy.”

16. “You’re gonna have to learn to get out there in front of those cameras and hold your head up. Take charge when you’re singing.”

17. “Boys, they can’t take my refrigerator now. They’ll never get my car now. I paid cash for ’em and they’re mine, and I’m keepin’ ’em!”

18. “I’m at that point again where it don’t matter where he is to me anymore.”

