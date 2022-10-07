ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Thoughts on TCU’s 38-31 Win Over Kansas

Another weekend of Big 12 football is upon us and what a day it is going to be. There are plenty of big-time matchups in the conference including the Red River Showdown however, there was a top 25 matchup in Lawrence, Kansas today. With College GameDay there and a battle...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Sunday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31. The Horned Frogs are 5-0 for their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeatens. Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half. Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an injury to his right shoulder late in the first half.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

KU to Develop Campus Gateway, Reimagined Football Facilities

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas is moving forward with a transformational development project to create a north gateway to campus that includes new multi-use space and reimagined Kansas Football facilities. The project will transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets with new facilities that...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
MANHATTAN, KS
LUBBOCK, TX
Great Bend Post

