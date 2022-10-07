ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor's office

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to "get out" and "run."
