Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
Court filing states that NYPD risks violating Americans with Disabilities Act: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s interpretation of the American With Disabilities law is wrong, and changes are mandatory, federal prosecutors say in an ongoing lawsuit brought by disabled residents of a Bronx neighborhood. According to Streetsblog, following an Oct. 5 brief submitted by the Department of Justice,...
NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks
More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
‘Was louder than most concerts’: NJ resident keeps log of boom parties impacting Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Jersey resident Sean Kelsey made at least 37 calls to Garden State police between 2019 and 2021 about noise from “boom” parties. Kelsey has lived in Jersey City for 16 years and said the noise has been an issue since the day he moved into his condo. Neighbors who lived there before he moved in said the noise has been going on for as long as they can remember.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
Good Samaritan helps shark back into water after it washes up on Staten Island beach (video)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Quint, the shark hunter in “Jaws,’' all-knowingly said: “Cage goes in the water. You go in the water. Shark’s in the water.”. Except, this time, the shark wasn’t actually in the water — and it wasn’t a 25-foot Great White.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re asking for emergency aid’: Staten Island immigrant organizations rally to help asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island religious and immigrant leaders gathered at Veterans Park in Port Richmond Sunday afternoon to call for aid for asylum seekers who have arrived in the borough with a dearth of supplies. Around 40 individuals living within hotels in Travis were transported to the...
wufe967.com
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
Red flags before Staten Island girl, 12, disappeared￼
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — The mother of 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith said her daughter never gave a hint she was unhappy at home before the girl failed to return from school on Sept. 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,” Lateefah Smith, who said she works for the Department of […]
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Award-winning house, incredible views,’ Todt Hill, $960K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 55 Ocean Terrace, was initially a two-family house that won awards for its architectural design. It was converted to a one-family home with 12-foot ceilings, massive storage, exclusion and privacy, incredible views and large custom windows throughout.
Crash leaves multiple people injured at Hylan Boulevard intersection: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were hurt in a Sunday morning crash along Hylan Boulevard in Prince’s Bay, according to an FDNY spokesman. Emergency radio transmissions indicated two vehicles were involved in the incident.
21 years after killing her 3-year-old daughter, Staten Island mom, 45, is released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Herrnkind, the young Stapleton mother who, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter in their home over two decades ago, is a free woman. Herrnkind, 45, was released from prison on Tuesday, after serving about 21 years of her 25-year sentence for...
It’s a no-brainer: Extend the HOV lane on the Staten Island Expressway to the Goethals Bridge | Our Opinion
If ever there’s a single no-brainer in the world of Staten Island transportation, this is it: Extending the High Occupancy Vehicle lane on the westbound Staten Island Expressway all the way to the Goethals Bridge. GOP Borough President Vito Fossella and Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) made a bi-partisan pitch...
Comments / 0