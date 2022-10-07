Teen empowerment conference coming Saturday to event center

The Fifth Annual Young Ladies Empowerment Series Conference will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 N.E. Main St., with the theme of "For the love of Sisterhood."

The conference will be hosted by comedian Les Long and radio personality Selena Crudup of Power 95.5. A presentation and closing remarks will be given by Dr. Tiffany D. Tyson, organizer of the event. She is a professional health practitioner and author, owner of Tyson Multimedia, and founder of the Young Ladies Empowerment Series Conference.

“The Young Ladies Empowerment Series Conference is an incredible platform where you will be empowered, enriched, and entertained," Tyson said. "This is our fifth year of organizing this conference, and each year was bigger, better, and bolder than the previous one. We expect the same from this year and are committed to turning it into a revolutionary forum that can help today’s girls to change stereotyped social norms and prejudices that prevent them from improving themselves in education, arts, and science. Join the young ladies empowerment series conference to turn yourself into tomorrow’s powerful and influential woman.”

The conference will feature Mallory and Madison of Angels and Tomboys, winners on Shark Tank for their natural beauty and body care product line, Angles & Tomboys. These young CEOs have appeared on Shark Tank, The Real, and have been featured in Huff Post and Jet Magazine. Elite hip-hop, R&B and pop violinist Joy Black also will appear.

The conference also will feature presentations by personal trainer and wellness coach Faith Hawkins of Fit 4Life; Dr. Gene Knode, director of Eastern North Carolina Center for Business & Entrepreneurship of Wesleyan College; and Ashley Sands' presentation on financial literacy.

An art exhibition by local female artist Katrina Williams, music by songstress Robin Dunn, and DJ Ike will entertain. The conference will feature a fashion show by celebrity designer Zandra Burney of Frankie’s Customz, with a presentation from the authors of Amazon's No. 1 best seller "Reclaiming My Life."

The Sallie B. Howard School of Arts & Science also will present science and biotech segments.

The conference will feature a step show by Envy-us Steppers, robotics and science by Nash Community College science and math department, and art workshops by photographer and artist Noel Butler and Carole Mehle.

The conference will be focused on introducing tweens and teen girls to careers in science, business, technology, and the arts, Tyson said. It will also help students to see minorities and women in underrepresented societal roles, focusing on wellness, leadership, and entrepreneurship. With lots of fun and entertainment activities, the conference will be focused on revealing the full of potential of girls to shape the future of societies, eliminate obstacles they face and create social awareness.

During the conference, national role models for girls belonging to different areas of life will share their success stories to pass down motivation and inspiration to the audience, Tyson said. The conference day will be a perfect blend of fun, entertainment, motivation, and inspiration, with a major focus on the importance of combining education with science and arts to contribute to girls' empowerment. The conference workshops will empower young ladies to overcome difficult circumstances. It will be a great platform to encourage building strong leadership skills in young ladies and teach them about under-represented areas in the workplace, such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Business Sponsors include: Tyson Multimedia Inc., Double Tree by Hilton, OIC of Rocky Mount, Nash Community College, Sallie B. Howard School of Arts & Science, Western Sizzlin, Total Beautiful Moment Events, MBT Marketing Solutions & Associates, It's A Dunn Deal Music By Ear, Financial Heaven, Rick Crank Photography, Tri-Faith Ministries, Fit4life, Wendy’s , Zaxby’s, Renewed 4 Life, NuCreations Beauty Mall, and Envy-Us Steppers.

The conference will start at 11 a.m., and the doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

General Admission is $15-$20, and VIP is $40. VIP ticket includes buffet, author presentation, autographed book and Reclaiming My Life bag, and performance by Joy Black.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/413793606817 or call 252-281-4884. The first 50 registered will receive a swag bag.