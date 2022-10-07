ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

This Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvCZ5_0iQG4GME00
Photo: Getty Images

Ramen is a dish enjoyed by noodle lovers around the world. Many restaurants across Georgia are known for serving exceptional ramen dishes with no shortage of vegetables, protein, broth, and other tasty garnishes. Despite the many places that serve ramen, there is one place known throughout Georgia that serves it the best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the best ramen in the entire state can be found at Yakitori Jinbei located in Smyrna. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for receiving rave reviews from Guy Fieri in an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," where he mentioned the incredible flavor that is packed into each bowl of ramen.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to order ramen in the entire state :

"For mouthwatering ramen bowls, look no further than Yakitori Jinbei — where you can find both Japanese and Korean delicacies. A short jaunt from downtown Atlanta, this suburban noodle house was voted to have "the best ramen in metro Atlanta" in 2020. In an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," host Guy Fieri dug into the restaurant's incredibly rich, flavor-packed katsu curry ramen and irresistible Korean fried chicken tossed in a signature sauce."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smyrna, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, GA
Smyrna, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Smyrna, GA
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodle#Metro Atlanta#Vegetables#Food Drink#Japanese#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
818
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy