Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song – Can Diane Warren Receive Competitive and Honorary Statuettes the Same Year?

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Song

Diane Warren at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered to glowing reviews and even delivered a possible frontrunner for best original song in the form of Rihanna’s “Life Me Up,” the new track she sings and co-wrote with Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson.

She won’t be the only big name in the song race as big names like last year’s winners Billie Eilish and Finneas are back with “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red” while Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” will surely be on voters’ minds.

Taylor Swift, who just announced her new tour dates, has two shots at Oscar noms with her short film “All Too Well” which stars “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink and her song “Carolina” from the film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

There are the usual suspects in the discussion as well like Honorary Oscar recipient Diane Warren who pens “Applause” from the documentary “Tell It Like a Woman” and Marc Shaiman, who writes “Love is Not Love” from “Bros” along with star and co-writer Billy Eichner.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Song Title Distributor 1 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Lift me up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

2 “ RRR ” “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj Variance Films A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. 3 “Top Gun: Maverick” “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop Paramount Pictures After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. 4 “Tell It Like a Woman” “Applause” by Diane Warren Samuel Goldwyn Films Stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. 5 “Turning Red” “Nobody Like U” by Billie Eilish and Finneas Pixar A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Next in Line 6 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “This is a Life” by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 7 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro Netflix A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.

8 “Where the Crawdads Sing” “Carolina” by Taylor Swift Sony Pictures A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved. 9 “Spirited” “Do a Little Good” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Apple Original Films A musical version of Charles Dickens’s story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.

10 “White Noise” “New Body Rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem Netflix Dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “A Man Called Otto” “Till You’re Home” by Rita Wilson Sony Pictures 12 “Devotion” “Not Alone” by Joe Jonas, Ryan Tedder, HARV and Khalid Sony Pictures 13 “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” “My Mind and Me” by Selena Gomez Apple Original Films 14 “Bones and All” “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross MGM/United Artists Releasing 15 “Till” “Stand Up” by Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile Orion/United Artists Releasing 16 “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Songcord” by Simon Franglen 20th Century Studios 17 “Bros” “Love is Not Love” by Marc Shaiman and Billy Eichner Universal Pictures 18 “The Automat” “At the Automat” by Mel Brooks A Slice of Pie Productions 19 “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” “La Vida es Una” by Daniel Echavarria, Carolina Giraldo, Ovy on the Drums Universal Pictures 20 “Don’t Worry Darling” “With You All the Time” by Harry Styles Warner Bros. Also In Contention 21 “My Father’s Dragon” “Lift Your Wings” by Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna, Frank Danna, Nora Twomey and Meg LeFauve Netflix 22 “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” “Heaven” by Gregory Porter Warner Bros. 23 “Killing Me Softly With His Songs” “Sing a Brand New Song” by Charles Fox and Common Showclix 24 “The Voice of Dust and Ash” “Dust & Ash” by J. Ralph Matilda Productions 25 “Persuasion” “Quietly Yours” by Birdy Netflix 26 “Top Gun: Maverick” “I Ain’t Worried” by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, Bjorn Yttling Paramount Pictures 27 “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” “Sunny Side Up Summer” by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith 20th Century Studios 28 “The Sea Beast” “Captain Crow” by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe Netflix 29 “The Silent Twins” “We Two Made One” by Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska, June Gibbons, Jennifer Gibbons Focus Features 30 “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” “Still Holding My Hand” by Tim Minchin Netflix All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Jazzman’s Blues” “Paper Airplanes” by Ruth B. Netflix — “A Man Called Otto” “Till You’re Home” by Rita Wilson Sony Pictures — “Amsterdam” “Time” by Drake, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Daniel Pemberton 20th Century Studios — “Avatar: The Way of Water” “The Songcord” by Simon Franglen 20th Century Studios — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” “Lift me up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler Marvel Studios — “Bodies Bodies Bodies” “Hot Girl” by Charlotte Aitchinson and George Daniel A24 — “Bones and All” “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Bros” “Love is Not Love” by Marc Shaiman and Billy Eichner Universal Pictures — “DC League of Superpets” “Count on Me” by Jeremy Silver Warner Bros. — “Devotion” “Not Alone” by Joe Jonas Sony Pictures — “Don’t Worry Darling” “With You All the Time” by Harry Styles Warner Bros. — “Elvis” “Vegas” by Doja Cat Warner Bros. — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” “This is a Life” by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski A24 — “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” “Heaven” by Gregory Porter Warner Bros. — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” “Ciao Papa” by Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro Netflix — “Killing Me Softly With His Songs” “Sing a Brand New Song” by Charles Fox and Common Showclix — “Let Me Be Me” “Feels Like Me” by Gin Wigmore Greenwich Entertainment — “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” “Carried Away” by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Arianna Afsar, Mark Sonnenblick Sony Pictures — “Marry Me” “On My Way (Marry Me)” by Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt and Michael Pollack Universal Pictures — “Minions: The Rise of Gru” “Turn Up the Sunshine” by Jack Antonoff, Patrik Berger, Sam Dew, Kevin Parker Universal Pictures — “My Father’s Dragon” “Lift Your Wings” by Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna, Frank Danna, Nora Twomey and Meg LeFauve Netflix — “Persuasion” “Quietly Yours” by Birdy Netflix — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” “Fearless Hero” by Heitor Pereira, Dan Navarro, Paul Fisher Universal Pictures — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” “La Vida es Una” by Daniel Echavarria, Carolina Giraldo, Ovy on the Drums Universal Pictures — “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” “Still Holding My Hand” by Tim Minchin Netflix — “RRR” “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj Variance Films — “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” “My Mind and Me” by Selena Gomez Apple Original Films — “Spirited” “Do a Little Good” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Apple Original Films — “Spirited” “Good Afternoon” by Khiyon Hursey, Sukari ones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick Apple Original Films — “Tell It Like a Woman” “Applause” by Diane Warren Samuel Goldwyn Films — “The Automat” “At the Automat” by Mel Brooks A Slice of Pie Productions — “The Bad Guys” “We’re Gonna Be Good Tonight” by Daniel Pemberton and Gary Go Universal Pictures — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” “Sunny Side Up Summer” by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith 20th Century Studios — “The Return of Tanya Tucker – Featuring Brandi Carlile” “Ready as I’ll Ever Be” by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker Sony Pictures Classics — “The Sea Beast” “Captain Crow” by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe Netflix — “The Silent Twins” “We Two Made One” by Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska, June Gibbons, Jennifer Gibbons Focus Features — “The Voice of Dust and Ash” “Dust & Ash” by J. Ralph Matilda Productions — “The Woman King” “Keep Rising” by Jessy Wilson and Angelique Kidjo Sony Pictures — “Three Thousand Years of Longing” “Cautionary Tale” by Junkie XL, George Miller and Augusta Gore MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Till” “Stand Up” by Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile Orion/United Artists Releasing — “Top Gun: Maverick” “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop Paramount Pictures — “Top Gun: Maverick” “I Ain’t Worried” by Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry, John Eriksson, Peter Moren, Bjorn Yttling Paramount Pictures — “Turning Red” “Nobody Like U” by Billie Eilish and Finneas Pixar — “We Are Art: Through the Eyes of Annalaura” “We Are Art” by Annalaura di Luggo and Paky Di Maio Annydi Productions — “Where the Crawdads Sing” “Carolina” by Taylor Swift Sony Pictures — “White Noise” “New Body Rhumba” by LCD Soundsystem Netflix — “Wildcat” “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” by Robin Pecknold Amazon Studios

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "No Time to Die" by Billie Eilish and Finneas from "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

