Fort Walton Beach, FL

WEAR

26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
MILTON, FL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Two arrested following traffic stop in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Two people from Crestview are facing drug charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched a car that was stopped for allegedly traveling over the speed limit, the agency said. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking...
CRESTVIEW, FL
97X

Florida High School Bonfire Ignition Causes HUGE Explosion

A bonfire at a high school was caught on video as it exploded, sending shrapnel and pallets nearly 20 feet high in the air. The explosion took place last Wednesday at the A. Crawford Mosley High School annual bonfire in Lynn Haven, Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman charged in shots fired incident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged after a shots fired incident Tuesday night in Escambia County. Stefanie Durant, 37, is charged with battery (two counts), aggravated assault with a weapon (two counts), weapon offense and firing weapon. Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 7:42 p.m. to Madison...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Bay deputies warn of new scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
CRESTVIEW, FL
OK! Magazine

Shocking Security Footage Reveals Brave Store Owner Talking Gunman Into Peacefully Leaving Premises

A security camera at a convenience store in Pensacola, Flor., caught a shocking moment on film after a man walked in carrying a Benelli shotgun.In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! from the REELZ police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, the owner can be seen quickly disappearing into a back room just before the shotgun-wielding customer enters the shop. The gunman, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black knit cap, casually wanders into the store and looks around for a few moments before the store owner reappears offscreen with his own weapon in hand, seemingly pointed directly at...
PENSACOLA, FL

