26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
Spanevelo case continued, jury selection slated for next week
UPDATE — The case has been continued until next week, with jury selection beginning on Monday and the trial beginning on Tuesday. WKRG News 5 is currently waiting on more details from the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court. We will update this story when more information is available. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — […]
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
Two arrested following traffic stop in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Two people from Crestview are facing drug charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched a car that was stopped for allegedly traveling over the speed limit, the agency said. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking...
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Florida High School Bonfire Ignition Causes HUGE Explosion
A bonfire at a high school was caught on video as it exploded, sending shrapnel and pallets nearly 20 feet high in the air. The explosion took place last Wednesday at the A. Crawford Mosley High School annual bonfire in Lynn Haven, Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
Woman charged in shots fired incident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged after a shots fired incident Tuesday night in Escambia County. Stefanie Durant, 37, is charged with battery (two counts), aggravated assault with a weapon (two counts), weapon offense and firing weapon. Deputies were dispatched to the incident around 7:42 p.m. to Madison...
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
Prosecutors seek third indictment in Lynn Haven case
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon. It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time. Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to […]
Bay deputies warn of new scam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
Troopers Claim Escambia County (FL) Fire Truck Failed to Yield Right of Way in Crash
The investigation continued Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol said a fire truck crashed into a car, WEARTV.com reported. It happened on North W Street and Mobile Highway. FHP says the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the report said. Escambia County told WEAR News,...
Family identifies man killed in Bellview Ballpark double-shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family on Monday identified the man shot and killed in Saturday evening's incident at Bellview Ballpark in Escambia County. Family tells WEAR News that 22-year-old Kaderrick Teamer was the fatal victim in the double-shooting. "Kaderrick had his faults but was a genuine pure-hearted person who would...
City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
Shocking Security Footage Reveals Brave Store Owner Talking Gunman Into Peacefully Leaving Premises
A security camera at a convenience store in Pensacola, Flor., caught a shocking moment on film after a man walked in carrying a Benelli shotgun.In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! from the REELZ police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, the owner can be seen quickly disappearing into a back room just before the shotgun-wielding customer enters the shop. The gunman, wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black knit cap, casually wanders into the store and looks around for a few moments before the store owner reappears offscreen with his own weapon in hand, seemingly pointed directly at...
Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run; FHP still looking for driver
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into a man on a motorcycle.
