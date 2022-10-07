ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley

Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Clayton over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Brandon Delany posted a hat trick and an assist to lead Clayton to a 5-2 in over Gloucester Catholic, in Gloucester. Billy Fooks added on a pair of goals for Clayton (6-4). Danny Bogan and Zach Payne scored for the Rams (3-4-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
CLAYTON, NJ
Cherry Hill West over Lenape- Boys soccer recap

Michael Tepper and Aidan McMillan each scored a goal for Cherry Hill West in a 2-0 win over Lenape in Cherry Hill. Gavin Murray collected two assists for Cherry Hill West (6-2-2), which scored both goals in the first half. Leo Orefice made two saves to help earn the shutout.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Robbinsville defeats Princeton in OT - Boys soccer recap

Bora Turker’s overtime score gave Robbinsville a 1-0 win against Princeton in Robbinsville. With the victory, Robbinsville improved to 11-2 and won its fourth in a row. Nicolas Holmelund finished with five saves for Princeton (8-4). Robbinsville matched Princeton with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap

Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

