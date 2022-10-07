Read full article on original website
Football: North Plainfield claims first win of season against J.P. Stevens (PHOTOS)
For the first time in 2022, North Plainfield is in he win column. Friday night, the Canucks defeated J.P. Stevens, 33-6, at home in North Plainfield. With the win, North Plainfield improved to 1-6 while the Hawks are now 0-6 themselves. Quadir Johnson led the visitors with 91 yards and...
Girls soccer recap: Bass scores three to keep Pennsville on track against Salem
Taylor Bass recorded the hat trick in pacing Pennsville to a 7-1 victory over Salem Friday in Salem. Anikka Macalino just missed a hat trick of her own with two goals for the Eagles (6-4) who won their third in a row. McKenzie Scott and Faith Willis also scored. Karima...
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Sunday, Oct. 9
No. 1 Immaculate Heart 2, Pascack Hills 0 (25-21, 25-14)
Metuchen girls soccer thriving in GMC play, set up for another shot at history
Metuchen stole the attention of Middlesex County a year ago when it made a run to the county title game for the first time since 1997. Now, the Bulldogs are looking to looking to do something this program has never done before: win the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title. This...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills stays perfect with shutout over Hillsborough
Jenna Tobias scored twice to lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Hillsborough, in Hillsborough. The win kept the Warriors unbeaten at 12-0. The Warriors’ other goal came off a Hillsborough own goal. Isabella DeGiovanni and Alisha Perez combined to earn...
Football: Rehberg, Montville beat Pascack Valley
Joe Rehberg accounted for two touchdowns to help Montville beat Pascack Valley, 21-10, in Hillsdale. Rehberg completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards a touchdown to John Guy Kobilarcik, and ran 17 times for 102 yards and another score. Anthony Fester also had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
No. 3 Rutgers Prep defeats Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Robinson scored twice as Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ridge 5-0 in Basking Ridge. Rutgers Prep (9-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with two more scores in the second half. Addison Halpern also had a goal and three assists. Syrai...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
Clayton over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Delany posted a hat trick and an assist to lead Clayton to a 5-2 in over Gloucester Catholic, in Gloucester. Billy Fooks added on a pair of goals for Clayton (6-4). Danny Bogan and Zach Payne scored for the Rams (3-4-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
No. 18 Freehold Township edges Old Bridge - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Englander connected after the break as Freehold Township, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Old Bridge in Monroe. With the win, Freehold Township (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. Old Bridge is now 7-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 8
Gabby Hernandez, Makenzie Fanning and Mia Irrizarry all had a goal and an assist for Brick Memorial as the Mustangs pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Brick. The Mustangs led 2-1 at the half...
Cherry Hill West over Lenape- Boys soccer recap
Michael Tepper and Aidan McMillan each scored a goal for Cherry Hill West in a 2-0 win over Lenape in Cherry Hill. Gavin Murray collected two assists for Cherry Hill West (6-2-2), which scored both goals in the first half. Leo Orefice made two saves to help earn the shutout.
Girls soccer: No. 18 Steinert stays unbeaten with win over Nottingham
Senior Adriana Ryder tallied two goals and two assists while sophomore Teagan Fairfax scored twice as Steinert, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Nottingham 7-1 in Hamilton. Senior Julianna Ryder chipped in with a goal and assist while junior Arianna Vasquez and sophomore Jaclyn Corby had a goal...
Hunterdon Central over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Dendis scored twice to lead Hunterdon Central to a 4-2 in over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The Red Devils (9-3) led 3-1 at the half. Reagan Schubach and Lauren Vinella also scored in the win. MaryJo Santana and Reese Reimann scored for the Panthers (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports...
Moorestown and Clearview play to scoreless draw - Boys soccer recap
Moorestown and Clearview’s boys soccer teams couldn’t be more evenly matched. Both have 4-5-3 records after playing to a double overtime scoreless draw at Mullica Hill. Sebastian Witt made seven saves for Moorestown while Connor Bowers had five saves for Clearview. It was the fifth shutout of the...
Micah Ford leads No. 7 Toms River North over Lacey - Football recap
Junior Micah Ford rushed for two touchdowns and caught passes for two more as undefeated Toms River North, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 55-0 victory at home over Lacey. Josh Moore and Nick Walano each ran in for a TD while Tareq Council caught a...
Marrone powers No. 15 Cherokee past Delsea, 3-0 - Girls soccer recap
Senior midfielder Olivia Marrone scored a pair of goals and assisted on the other to lead Cherokee, ranked 15th in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Delsea in Franklinville. The Chiefs (9-2) snapped Delsea’s six-game winning streak. Marrone started the scoring with an assist from Catherine...
Robbinsville defeats Princeton in OT - Boys soccer recap
Bora Turker’s overtime score gave Robbinsville a 1-0 win against Princeton in Robbinsville. With the victory, Robbinsville improved to 11-2 and won its fourth in a row. Nicolas Holmelund finished with five saves for Princeton (8-4). Robbinsville matched Princeton with seven shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports...
Cherry Hill East over Bishop Eustace - Boys soccer recap
Evan Pfeiffenberger and Elija Moultrie each scored and had an assist as Cherry Hill East came back to beat Bishop Eustace, 4-1, in Cherry Hill. Liam Higgins scored to give Bishop Eustace (3-6) a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Cougars scored four unanswered goals after the break.
