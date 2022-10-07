ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Quick Country 96.5

We Now Know Why Some Windows in Rochester Are Being Painted

I love getting questions sent to me via Facebook on my page - Jessica On The Radio - or via e-mail at jessica.williams@townsquaremedia.com. Lately, I've been horrible at returning those because I am currently living out the movie "The Money Pit" and "Contagion" all at the same time. #ItHasBeenFun But I saw a question from someone in Rochester, Minnesota on my Facebook page that I knew I needed to answer right away.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Harvest Season Underway in the Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Increased farm equipment traffic on roads in the Rochester area and statewide is prompting local officials to remind motorists on how to safely share the road with farmers during the harvest season. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty offered...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Last Phase of Downtown Rochester Project Starts Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction of the final phase of the Heart of the City project in downtown Rochester begins on Monday. Crews are set to begin installing eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, and lights and mesh sleeves to house wiring. A news release from the City of Rochester says the project calls for the use of cranes to install the structure.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People

You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week

It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Quick Country 96.5

Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Freeze Warning Issued for Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The warning takes effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Saturday.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

