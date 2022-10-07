Read full article on original website
Why Rochester, MN is One of the Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating
Halloween is almost here! When you send your kids out for trick-or-treating, do you get a little nervous? It's understandable but don't worry, Rochester, Minnesota was actually named one of the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the entire country. I'm still working on getting my Halloween decorations out and getting...
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
We Now Know Why Some Windows in Rochester Are Being Painted
I love getting questions sent to me via Facebook on my page - Jessica On The Radio - or via e-mail at jessica.williams@townsquaremedia.com. Lately, I've been horrible at returning those because I am currently living out the movie "The Money Pit" and "Contagion" all at the same time. #ItHasBeenFun But I saw a question from someone in Rochester, Minnesota on my Facebook page that I knew I needed to answer right away.
Harvest Season Underway in the Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Increased farm equipment traffic on roads in the Rochester area and statewide is prompting local officials to remind motorists on how to safely share the road with farmers during the harvest season. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty offered...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
Last Phase of Downtown Rochester Project Starts Monday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction of the final phase of the Heart of the City project in downtown Rochester begins on Monday. Crews are set to begin installing eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, and lights and mesh sleeves to house wiring. A news release from the City of Rochester says the project calls for the use of cranes to install the structure.
Minnesota Zoo’s Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Is Going On Now
The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is back at the Minnesota Zoo! Now thru November 5, 2022, explore the glowing trail and support the Zoo at the same time!. The Glowing Trail is glowing because it's lined with thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. And new this year, the trail will bring you right to A Night at the Library, with what a press release called "new artists’ creations and plenty of seasonal fun."
How to Rent Someone’s Yard in Rochester for Your Dog
Dogs need lots of exercises, some more than others. They need play time, plenty of walks, and ideally a place to run around off-leash. But sometimes the latter just isn't possible. That's why there's a way you can rent out someone's yard in Rochester, MN and around SE Minnesota for your dog(s) to run around.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
Rochester Cat Has Been Looking for a Special Home for Over a Year
It makes me so sad to see amazing animals like this guy sit a wait for so long to find them their forever home. My husband and I both volunteer with the cats and dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Minnesota. We see so many amazing animals that are waiting patiently and this guy imparticular has been at Paws and Claws for quite a while.
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
Mayo Clinic Receives $100 Million Gift For Proton Beam Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic today announced a $100 million donation in support of the expansion of its proton beam therapy facility in downtown Rochester. The $200 million project was announced a little over a year ago and will expand the facility by more than 100,000 square feet and allow for the treatment of 900 additional patients each year. The donation is from Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation. The Bayport-based foundation was created by the president and chairman of Minnesota’s Andersen Corporation and his wife in 1959. Fred Andersen led the huge window and patio door manufacturer from 1914 until 1972. In recognition of the gift, Mayo will name the new facility the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen building.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Shooting Near Mayo Clinic Results in Sentence of Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to 5 years on probation for his conviction on charges stemming from a shooting in downtown Rochester four years ago. 42-year-old James Grant earlier entered guilty pleas to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and terroristic threats through...
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Freeze Warning Issued for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The warning takes effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
