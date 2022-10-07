Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Truck Driver Consumed Half A Gallon Of Whiskey Before Accident
Evansville police responded to the 1600 block of Marbo Avenue Sunday for a hit and run incident. The 9-1-1 reporter called back to say they had the suspect semi bottled up in a cul-de-sac. Police questioned the driver. Lewis Bonds who was reportedly slurred and glassy-eyed and said he’d drunk...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Accused Of Woman’s Death
A Evansville teen is accused of selling fentanyl to a 19 year old woman last June that resulted in her death. Another person overdosed, but survived. 18 year old Jeremial Leach, who is also known as Mel was using Snap Chat to sell drugs and guns and continued after the woman’s death.
104.1 WIKY
Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting
Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Charged With Murder After Victim Dies From Stabbing
Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to an assault in progress in the 1200 block of Park Street Friday night. When officers arrived they located an adult male victim inside of a home with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to the hospital where he passed away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Parrett Street Stabbing Victim Dies From Injuries
Evansville dispatch received a call about a person covered with blood and appeared to have been stabbed, Saturday around 5:00 pm. EPD Officers arrived shortly to Mo’s House, a cocktail bar on Parrett Street. They located a male victim inside with a stab wound to the neck and in...
Comments / 0